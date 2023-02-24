Equinox Gold is working on strengthening its relationship with communities surrounding its Los Filos mine in Mexico after postponing a decision to build a carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant until at least 2024 due to the continued risk of blockades, among other reasons.

"We've increased… and strengthened, I would say, our community relations team at Los Filos, including in the last few months. And the informal feedback we're getting is that communication has improved quite a bit, this coming from the communities. So, it's been a good five or six months so far. And we're putting a lot of effort into that relationship," CFO Peter Hardie said during the Canadian company’s Q4 conference call.

In October, Equinox released the results of an updated feasibility study for the 10,000t/d CIL plant, which aims to boost average annual output at the Guerrero state mine to 280,000oz/y from less than 200,000oz/y.

But the expansion has yet to be approved after a temporary community blockade in September at Los Filos. CEO Greg Smith said then that any decision to proceed with the US$318mn expansion would be made considering the operational stability in the region, market conditions, and availability and cost of capital.

The Vancouver-based miner’s Los Filos complex consists of three open-pit mines – Los Filos, Bermejal and Guadalupe – and two underground mines – Los Filos and Bermejal. Equinox started mining the Guadalupe pit and Bermejal underground deposits in 2021 as part of plans to expand Los Filos’ production.

The complex produced 133,723oz of gold in 2022 and guidance for this year is 160,000-180,000oz.

The company is currently focused on constructing its Greenstone Mine in Ontario and also has a presence in Brazil and the US.

Equinox reported that in 2022, the company sold 12% fewer gold ounces than in 2021, mainly due to lower production at Aurizona, RDM (both Brazil), Mesquite (California) and Los Filos.

Lower production at Los Filos in Q4 "was mainly due to a shortage of explosives due to union strikes at a supplier, which reduced the amount of open pit and underground material moved and delayed ounces being delivered to the leach pad, and by slower recovery curves for a portion of the ore that has a higher copper content," the company said in a statement.

BERMEJAL UNDERGROUND

During the conference call, the Canadian company announced that it will suspend Bermejal underground.

"As we look at 2023, we continue mining in Guadalupe open pit and Los Filos open pit, as well as the Los Filos underground, with 20% of the tons coming from the open pits. We will be suspending Bermejal underground, that's given the prolonged development period and the lower productivity than anticipated," COO Doug Reddy said.

"We need to do significant additional development in order to have enough scopes in production at the same time to be able to achieve the 1,500 to 2,000t/d. So, in the meantime, we'll be looking at plans to be able to improve overall productivity and reduce the costs. And we'll also look at the timing for this higher-grade order to eventually be fed into a CIL plant," Reddy added.

However, Smith highlighted that the company's intention is to get back into the Bermejal underground. "We obviously want to develop it. That's a big part of the future of Los Filos. So that is capital we will eventually spend," the CEO said.

"The near-term effect is you have a bit of lower production because we're not mining those ounces, but we actually save on free cash flow at Filos because of the deferral capital," Hardie added.

Smith said that Equinox is "doubling down" on its efforts to be in dialogue with residents, and Bermejal underground will be another point on which the miner will be talking to the communities.

"It's officially news today [the Bermejal shutdown], I suppose, but there have been more informal conversations around the cost profile of Filos. And that it can't persist indefinitely under this basis and that some changes are going to need to be made," Smith said.

"We've tried to make it clear that… it’s a partnership. It's a dialogue that we need to have, and we need to be able to work collectively on our relationship and be able to see what can be a bright future at Los Filos, but it involves everybody working together," he added.