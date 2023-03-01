This EBY release was published using machine translation.

This Wednesday the meeting was held between the directors of the Yacyretá Binational Entity, Nicanor Duarte Frutos (Paraguayan margin); Fernando De Vido (Argentine margin); the president of the National Electricity Administration (ANDE), Félix Sosa and the general manager of the Wholesale Electricity Market Administration Company Sociedad Anónima (CAMMESA), Sebastián Bonetto.

On the occasion, the senior exponents, accompanied by technicians from Yacyretá and ANDE, analyzed the future construction of an intermediate station between the Yacyretá Hydroelectric Power Plant (CHY) and the Aña Cuá Machinery, in full execution for the installation of three generating units.

At the end of the meeting, the participants reported that they will continue to technically analyze the alternatives that are available for the mentioned intermediate station of vital importance for the project.

“We have analyzed the intermediate station and its complexities, the projects that are under discussion; Aña Cuá has no continuity problems, we are advancing the work in a very important way”, indicated Nicanor Duarte Frutos, Paraguayan director of the Yacyretá Binational Entity.

He thanked the head of ANDE, as well as his Argentine counterpart, Fernando De Vido, and all the technicians from both countries.

"A very significant meeting where we are advancing in the solution of the intermediate station," he added, announcing that they will continue with the technical work in this regard.

will continue to work

“It really was a very productive meeting, we were able to talk about the technical details of the project that is already underway, we have also analyzed, and from ANDE's point of view; always look for a solution to the effects of not interrupting the process of the entry into operation of the hydroelectric power plant of Brazo Aña Cuá, which is very important for both countries; so now we continue the conversations in order to reach a point of solution”, indicated Félix Sosa, president of the National Electricity Administration.

The senior manager pointed out that there are several alternatives to the project under discussion, always seeking to favor the interests of the country.

"Today, thanks to the execution of the work on the 500 kv bar in 2019, today Paraguay can already withdraw 100% of the energy generated in Yacyretá, which corresponds to Paraguay," he said.

“We are advancing very well and I am sure that soon we will be reaching a positive conclusion for both countries,” concluded Sosa.

For his part, the Argentine director of the Yacyretá Binational Entity, Fernando De Vido, appreciated the terms in which the meeting was held.

“Marking the technical importance and fundamentally in practice for the entry into operation of the Aña Cuá Arm, the Secretary of Energy (Argentina) has delegated to the general manager of CAMMESA its representation, as co-owner of the binational entity, together with ANDE of the dam and the Yacyretá hydroelectric project; We are working, configuring a system that allows us to advance with maximum security, use and, fundamentally, legitimacy of the rights that each of the parties have in the use for the benefit of the people,” he said.

He added that the brotherhood that unites the countries of Argentina and Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay, the energy integration that we have, we must also be thinking about the future that it means, knowing the political importance that energy has in the development of our peoples ”, DeVido added.

"Today has been a technical meeting, fundamentally also based on building the necessary planning to be able to have a greater horizon of exchange and growth between the two countries," he pointed out.

Finally, Sebastián Bonetto, General Manager of CAMMESA, expressed that the meeting was very productive.

"The instruction always from our Secretariat of Energy is to advance in the exchanges, to strengthen in the exchanges, the ties of brotherhood with the importance of energy for the development of our peoples."