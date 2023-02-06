This is a machine translation of Fibracem's press release

Fibracem, one of the main industries specializing in the optical communication sector in the Brazilian market, is taking another step towards the expansion process for its Linhares unit, in Espírito Santo. With the growth of the capixaba manufacturing unit, the company also opens more than 15 job openings for various sectors and functions.

Opportunities are for folder and punch operator, welder, painter, quality inspector, quality assistant, purchasing assistant, process engineering assistant and business partner . To compete for vacancies, each candidate needs to register only for the position that has proven qualifications and the application must be made through the Senior Platform . After registration, the candidate will be able to take a tour of the factory to see the facilities.

Fibracem's manufacturing unit in Linhares has stood out since the second half of 2022, when it became responsible for 40% of the industry's total production. “Each year that passes, we add new lines to the Linhares factory. We have already managed to produce a large part of our product portfolio directly through the Linhares unit and the trend is to increase more every day”, comments the company's director of planning and operations, Eryck El-Jaick.

Today, at the Linhares unit, some of the products most remembered by field professionals in the telecom area are already manufactured, such as Optical Splicing Boxes (CEO) and Optical Terminal Boxes (CTO) and the family of Optical Cables, in addition to Strands.



