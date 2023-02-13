Minera Panamá, the subsidiary of Canada's First Quantum Minerals that operates the Cobre Panamá copper mine, said it is waiting for the State to sign the new concession contract that was negotiated in January 2022.

"We're maintaining jobs and continue moving the economy while we wait for the Panamanian State to sign the new contract that was negotiated a year ago, without any further changes or pressure," Minera Panamá said via Twitter.

The statement once again heightens the tension surrounding the talks, even though trade minister Federico Alfaro last week gave some signs of optimism when he said that the negotiations on the operating contract were moving forward and that he "preferred to see the glass as half full rather than half empty."

Vancouver-based First Quantum has reiterated that it will meet or even exceed the requirements that the government outlined in January 2022 related to revenue, environmental protection and labor standards, including a minimum of US$375mn in annual payments to public coffers, including corporation tax and a profit-based royalty of around 12-16%.

However, Alfaro underlined last week that legal terms are still pending, such as ensuring that the State has guarantees that it can terminate the contract if the company fails to comply with any of its obligations. He also stressed that the government wants both the nation and the company to benefit from higher revenues when copper prices rise.

The miner complained on January 6 that it had been forced to halt operations at Punta Rincón port (pictured) to load concentrates from Cobre Panamá by order of the Panama maritime authority (AMP). It alleged that the order was issued as part of efforts to pressure the company to accept the concession contract under the conditions stipulated by the government.

A source close to the company told BNamericas on condition of anonymity that there was no change in the situation at the port and that the loading operations were still suspended.

Alfaro denied that the order was a measure designed to put government pressure on the company when directly by local media:

“Under no circumstances. The government has always acted in good faith, the government has always acted to defend the interests of the Panamanian people, which is why we spent more than 11 months, from January 2022 to December 2022, sitting at the table," he said.

On December 15, President Laurentino Cortizo ordered a halt to commercial operations at the copper mine after Minera Panamá missed a deadline to sign a new contract due to disagreements over payments of royalties and taxes. However, no date to sign the contract or to implement a requested care and maintenance plan has yet been established.

Minera Panama has filed several appeals with the trade and industry ministry which remain pending, while the talks over the contract were resumed at the end of December and are still within the 90-day period established in the free trade agreement between Panama and Canada to resolve two international arbitration cases filed by the company regarding the original 1997 operating contract.

Talks over a new operating contract for Cobre Panamá began after the supreme court ruled in 2018 that a law dating from the 1990s, under which the mine concession was granted, was unconstitutional.