Fitch Ratings - Chicago - 22 Feb 2023: Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Digicel Group Holdings Limited (DGHL) to 'CC' from 'CCC-' as well as the IDR of Digicel Limited (DL) to 'CC' from 'CCC-'. Fitch also downgraded the IDR of Digicel International Finance Limited (DIFL) to 'CC' from 'CCC+'.

The downgrade of DL reflects its very high credit risk due to limited liquidity to pay off its $925 million unsecured notes maturing in March 2023. DL has launched a consent solicitation to amend the notes' indenture to provide a 30-day grace period that could be extended to 90 days if the company enters into a restructuring agreement with creditors.

The downgrade of DIFL reflects the increasing risk of a comprehensive restructuring with incremental debt being added to its capital structure or otherwise resulting in an outcome deemed by Fitch to be a distressed debt exchange. Haiti's macroeconomic weakening, resulting from its fuel crisis, has further pressured DIFL's operating performance, which Fitch expects will remain weak in FY 2024. DIFL has USD2.2 billion of debt maturities coming due in May 2024. Fitch has applied an analytical overlay to its rating approach under its Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Rating Criteria given the higher risk to DIFL from the group's distressed situation.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Very High Credit Risk: DL has limited liquidity to face $925 million unsecured notes maturing in March 2023. The company's consent solicitation to amend the notes' indenture contemplates the establishment of a 30-day grace period before a default in the payment of interest or principal constitutes an event of default as defined in the 2023 notes. The grace period can be extended up to 90 days should the company enter into a restructuring support agreement with its creditors.

Unsustainable Leverage: The group's operating performance will be affected by the macroeconomic weakness in Haiti. The elimination of fuel subsidies in the island has induced protests and fuel shortages, which have disrupted the group's ability to provide uninterrupted coverage and have also increased costs as its cell sites run on Diesel. The Haitian gourde has continued to depreciate in 2023. Fitch forecasts DGHL's consolidated net leverage around 8.0x in fiscal year-end 2024, considering proforma debt of USD4.5 billion, cash declining to less than USD300 million from close to USD500 million as of September 2022, and operating EBITDA of around USD550 million in fiscal year-end 2024 from USD580 million in fiscal year-end 2022.

Rating Equalization: Fitch has applied an analytical overlay to its rating approach to DIFL, DL and DGHL under Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Rating Criteria as the three entities are experiencing a distressed situation given that over 70% of the debt within the group is maturing within the next 18 months. This has resulted in the three entities IDRs equalized at the same level

Varying Recovery Prospects: Fitch forecasts recovery rates commensurate with 'RR1' for DIFL secured creditors due their closeness to the assets and outstanding recovery prospects while DIFL unsecured creditors' recovery is forecast at 'RR3'. All of these debt instruments are capped at 'RR4', resulting in ratings equal to the IDRs. Fitch's Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings Criteria constrains the upward notching of instruments based on concerns about the rule of law, insolvency regimes and creditor protections in a jurisdiction. The ratings of the DIFL subordinated notes, senior unsecured debt and DGHL's unsecured and convertible debt reflect poor recovery prospects.

ESG - Governance Structure: Digicel's decision to restructure debt twice remains a constraint on the ratings and its corporate governance is deemed weak. The group has a concentrated ownership and control structure with a single shareholder who owns and controls the group and is heavily involved in the day-to-day operations of the business.

ESG - Group Structure: Digicel's incorporation status in dozens of countries and extensa use of contractual features of debt results in a complex group structure that weakens its corporate governance and the group's consolidated credit profile.

DERIVATION SUMMARY

Digicel's IDRs reflect the increasing likelihood that the group will enter a debt restructuring with creditors.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The recovery analysis assumes that DGHL would be reorganized as a going concern in bankruptcy rather than liquidated. Fitch has assumed a 10% administrative claim.

The going concern EBITDA reflects Fitch's estimates of mid-cycle EBITDA that is achievable in the medium term, given the company's position primarily in duopoly markets and its growth prospects under a scenario of only gradual currency depreciation. This going concern EBITDA of USD550 million is approximately equal to Fitch's projection for fiscal 2024.

Fitch uses an enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 5.0x, reflecting the company's long-term prospects and good market shares in mostly duopoly markets amid a scenario of financial distress.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade

--A ratings upgrade is unlikely prior to a debt restructuring.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade

--The entrance into a grace or cure period following non-payment of a material financial obligation or the announcement of a distressed debt exchange would lead to a downgrade to 'C';

--A filing for bankruptcy protection would lead to a downgrade to 'D'.

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Non-Financial Corporate issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from 'AAA' to 'D'. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/10111579.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

Weak Liquidity: DL faces USD925 million in note maturities in March 2023. The subsidiary has minimal cash, as USD90 million of the USD96 million of DL's consolidated cash was at DIFL and its subsidiaries at Sept. 30, 2022. DIFL faces USD2.2 billion in secured debt maturities in May 2024 and is projected to generate neutral FCF in Fiscal year 2024. DGHL's standalone cash was USD315 million as of December 2022.

DGHL's consolidated financial debt as of September 2022 was approximately USD4.4 billion, of which USD2.8 billion was at DIFL, USD1.0 billion at DL and USD600 million at DGHL. In addition, about USD100 million of interest has accrued. DGHL's debt includes USD215 million of payment-in-kind perpetual convertible notes. Approximately USD1.2 billion of DIFL's USD2.2 billion of debt maturing in 2024 is fixed-rate debt at risk of resetting at higher rates.

ISSUER PROFILE

Digicel is a diversified telecom operator that provides mobile and fixed-line services to consumers and businesses in the Caribbean.

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Digicel Group Holdings Limited has an ESG Relevance Score of '5' for Group Structure due to its complex group structure and incorporation status in dozens of countries, which has a negative impact on the credit profile, and is highly relevant to the rating, resulting in an implicitly lower.

Digicel Group Holdings Limited has an ESG RS of '5' for Governance Structure due to the concentrated nature of its decision and willingness to restructure debt, which has a negative impact on the credit profile, and is highly relevant to the rating, resulting in an implicitly lower rating.

Digicel Group Holdings Limited has an ESG RS of '4' for Exposure to Environmental Impacts due to its presence in a hurricane prone region, which has a negative impact on the credit profile, and is relevant to the ratings in conjunction with other factors.

Digicel Group Holdings Limited has an ESG RS of '4' for Financial Transparency due to the company's relatively opaque financial strategy and willingness to restructure debt, which has a negative impact on the credit profile, and is relevant to the ratings in conjunction with other factors.

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of '3'. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity. For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg.