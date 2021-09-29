French Guiana
Press Release

France: EIB, with the support of the European Commission, is financing the construction and operation of a photovoltaic (PV) plant combined with innovative storage technologies in French Guiana

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Financing Project Finance Energy Storage Photovoltaic Green Hydrogen

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address