Full Year Results Announcement for the year ended 2022
|
Lithium Chile Provides Positive Initial Metallurgical Test Work Results Received for the Arizaro Lithium Project
Lithium Chile is assessing potential commercial development pathways for its Salta lithium brine project in Argentina, Arizaro.
Glencore open to partnering up for Argentine copper project El Pachón
The mining-metals giant also plans expansions of its current copper mines to face the deficit that will result from decarbonization.
- Company: Compañía Minera La Merced
-
Compañía Minera La Merced, wholly owned by Chilean forestry, fishing and fuels holding company Empresas Copec, through its mining investment arm Alxar Minería, is a mining compa...
- Company: Minera Escondida Ltda. (Minera Escondida)
-
Minera Escondida Ltda. is a Chilean miner which operates the largest copper mine in the world. It produces copper concentrates from copper sulfide ore processed by flotation, an...
- Company: Minera Spence S.A.
-
Minera Spence is engaged in the production of copper cathodes through an open pit operation in northern Chile's Sierra Gorda municipality, Antofagasta region (II). Its high puri...
- Company: BHP - Minerals Americas
-
Minerals Americas is the direct mining subsidiary of Australia-based BHP. It was incorporated in 2016 as part of BHP's new operational model that groups its operations in three ...
- Company: Compañía Minera Teck Quebrada Blanca S.A. (Minera Teck Quebrada Blanca)
-
Compañía Minera Teck Quebrada Blanca S.A. is a subsidiary of Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd. The Iquique-based company operates the Quebrada Blanca copper and molybdenum mine...
- Company: Sierra Gorda Sociedad Contractual Minera (Sierra Gorda SCM)
-
Sierra Gorda Sociedad Contractual Minera (Sierra Gorda SCM), a JV between Japanese firms Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. (31.5%) and Sumitomo Corp. (13.5%) and Polish mining comp...
- Company: Entorno Social Consultores S.A. (Entorno Social)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Codelco - División Andina (Codelco División Andina)
-
Chilean state copper producer Codelco's Andina division is located in Valparaíso region. Codelco is currently developing the phase II expansion project which aims to increase An...
- Company: Ausenco Chile Ltda. (Ausenco Chile)
-
Ausenco Chile Ltda. Is a subsidiary of the Australian firm Ausenco, which provides process infrastructure and engineering solutions in Chile since 1995. Based Santiago, Ausenco ...
- Company: Fluor Chile Ingeniería y Construccion S.A. (Fluor Chile)
-
Fluor Chile Ingenieria y Construccion SA, the Chilean subsidiary of the US company Fluor Corp., offers engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and project manageme...