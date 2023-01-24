This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from Grupo Energía Bogotá

Bogotá, January 24, 2023. To strengthen the management of electricity transmission projects and their assets in operation in Colombia, Grupo Energía Bogotá (GEB) created a new subsidiary, the 11th in the countries where it operates: Enlaza.

The shares of the new company – which is headquartered in Bogotá – are fully owned by GEB, which will have direct control of the subsidiary, as registered in the commercial register at the end of last year.

Juan Ricardo Ortega, president of GEB, pointed out that the constitution of Enlaza and its entry into operation is a step in the consolidation as a multi-Latin holding with participation in the energy and natural gas chain, strategically guiding and directing its controlled assets with a vision of the future and sustainable growth.

“We are advancing on our corporate goals. One of them was to start this year with a company specialized in the provision of public energy transmission services, to continue growing in this business, to position the Group as one of the main linear infrastructure companies in the region and thus continue to improve lives in the territories where we have influence. With the entry into operation of Enlaza, these objectives are being met successfully,” stated Ortega.

Enlaza manages (manages, operates and maintains) 1,891 kilometers of transmission networks, 32 substations and other infrastructure and assets necessary to bring electricity from the sites where it is produced to consumption centers. The assets managed by the new subsidiary of the Group are in 180 municipalities of the country.

Likewise, the new company, managed by Fredy Zuleta Dávila, is responsible for the energy transmission projects that GEB is building, such as Refuerzo Suroccidental, Norte, Sogamoso and Colectora, which will integrate non-conventional renewable energies into the country that will be produced in La Guajira.

“We started out from what was being done with the Transmission Branch and strengthened it, so that GEB, through Enlaza, continues working to improve lives through electrification. We are convinced that by strengthening the national and regional electric power transmission system, we can boost development, close gaps and continue taking steps and consolidate the just energy transition that we all want and need,” concluded Zuleta.

