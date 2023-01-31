GigNet announces agreement to provide AVA Resort Cancun with advanced broadband
Press Release
By GigNet
CANCUN, Mexico - January 30, 2023 - GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing advanced broadband connectivity for fast and reliable Internet to the AVA Resort Cancún. AVA is a newly introduced luxury resort brand by RCD Hotels, the hospitality group known for Hard Rock Hotels, Eden Roc Resorts, and Nobu Hotels.
This new RCD property is an exciting addition to the Cancun region's world class hotel infrastructure. AVA Resort is an all-inclusive luxury resort with 1,717 ocean view rooms, a man-made lagoon powered by Crystal Lagoons(R) sustainable technology, four pool areas, 14 restaurants and bars, a convention center, SPA, and nightclub. With hotel occupancy above 80% this past winter season, Cancun continues to reaffirm its leadership as one of the most desirable travel destinations in the world and the AVA Resort is an important new expansion of the RCD portfolio in the Mexican Caribbean.
Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, "RCD Hotels has a reputation for working only with best-in-class partners, and we know how critical high-speed Internet and Wi-Fi are for today's travelers. Secure, reliable fiber-optic connectivity is the foundation for new resorts such as AVA Resort Cancun to provide superior guest services, taking advantage of innovations in hospitality technology to meet the digital demands of a new generation of travelers. We appreciate the trust that RCD is placing in GigNet and we are excited to be part of the future of the new AVA Brand."
RCD Hotels brought the first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels and Hard Rock golf courses to life. A company with strong traditional roots since its inception, RCD Hotels is a pioneer that introduced the all-inclusive concept to Mexico over 30 years ago. RCD Hotels are marketing and sales leaders for Hard Rock Hotels, Unico 20 87 , Eden Roc, Hotel Riviera Maya, Nobu in Mexico and the United States, and Residence Inn hotels in Merida and Cancun. RCD's success in luxury hotels has created a standard of excellence that will become stronger with each new hotel and resort such as the AVA Resort. https://rcdhotels.com/en/
ABOUT GIGNET
GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million airport passengers in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Mexico)
Pandemic triggered demand for cloud services in Mexico: Axity
IDC predicted that by 2023 the cloud market will triple and by 2028 it will represent 80% of global technology investment.
Brazil’s Pátria Investimentos ready to sell Odata for US$1.85bn
Media reported that a sale agreement is imminent.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Second Level IV Data Center (Nebula)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: ZETTA Data Center Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Refefo fiber optic backbone network update
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Once Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Odata San Bernardo Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Edge cloud location in Fortaleza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Moquegua Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Tacna Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Ica Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Junín Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Letseb, S.A. de C.V. (Bestel)
-
Bestel is a telecommunications provider owned by Mexican telecom group Empresas Cablevisión, S.A.B. de C.V. (Izzi). It is made up of Letseb S.A. de CV. and its subsidiaries, Ope...
- Company: Def Alliance, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Def Alliance)
-
Def Alliance is a Mexican consulting company that provides services and solutions to the manufacturing, entertainment, transportation, mining, utilities, and health and safety s...
- Company: Total Play Telecomunicaciones S.A. de C.V. (Totalplay)
-
Total Play Telecomunicaciones S.A. de C.V. (Totaplay) is a Mexican telecom provider of triple play services using FTTH technology. It offers over 300 TV channels plus 115 HD cha...
- Company: Telecomunicaciones de México S.A. de C.V. (Telecomm)
-
Telecomunicaciones de México S.A. de C.V. (Telecomm) is a Mexican state-owned rural telecom company. In 2014 the Mexican government transferred the license to install, operate a...
- Company: AT&T Comunicaciones Digitales, S. de R.L. de C.V. (AT&T México)
-
AT&T Comunicaciones Digitales S. de R.L. de C.V., (AT&T Mexico) is a local subsidiary of US telecommunications holding company AT&T Inc., and it provides voice and broadband ser...