Globalsat connects rural communities in Mexico with Starlink
by Globalsat
Tijuana, Baja California--Today Globalsat (Gsat Comunicaciones SA de CV) announces it is connecting the most remote, rural communities in Mexico with SpaceX Starlink through the Federal Government's CFE Internet para Todos project. As part of this effort, Globalsat has already connected 250 communities throughout the country with Starlink and will connect 1,100 more in the coming months.
Developed by SpaceX, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in over 45 countries around the world. With a constellation of satellites positioned in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550 km, over 65 times closer than conventional geostationary satellites, Starlink achieves significantly lower latency and higher transmission speeds for its end users and is particularly well suited for locations in which internet has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.
The government’s “Internet para todos” project aims to guarantee Mexican society the right of access to information and communication technologies, as well as broadcasting and telecommunications services. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico (INEGI) for 2022, only 56.5% of Mexico’s rural population has Internet access. Because it can be deployed quickly with less infrastructure than fiber solutions, the government selected Starlink to be implemented in communities across the nation, and Globalsat, a Mexican telecommunications company with more than 25 years of experience, will help implement Starlink service in a portion of the selected communities.
"At Globalsat we are committed to bringing comprehensive solutions, collaborating with leading companies in their field. Thanks to this integration with Starlink, we can support the CFE-Internet para Todos project," says Eric Cataño, General Director/CEO of Globalsat.
“We’re honored to partake in the Internet para Todos project and look forward to working with Globalsat to connect locations throughout Mexico with Starlink,” said Space X Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Chad Gibbs. “Our mission is to connect the unconnected, and through this program we are bringing Mexico’s rural communities a reliable connectivity solution."
