Globenet statement

(Machine translation)

BARRANQUILLA, September 10 - Globenet, a leading wholesale provider in the Latin American market of telecommunications services and Edge data centers, announces the construction of a new Edge data center in Barranquilla to expand its current infrastructure and respond to the growing demand for services placement and connectivity.

The announcement of this new data center in Colombia comes two weeks after GlobeNet announced the construction of another new Edge data center in Fortaleza, Brazil, which is expected to be ready by the third quarter of 2022. With a projected total of five Edge data center locations in Latin America by the end of 2022, GlobeNet continues to strengthen its position in the Edge data center market, while maintaining its principle of neutrality and focus on the wholesale business.

The new next-generation Edge data center, integrated with Globenet's ecosystem of content providers, service providers, and IXs, as well as Globenet's low-latency subsea network and redundant terrestrial links, will help bring customers closer to the content with optimal performance.

“We decided to build our second Edge data center in Barranquilla because it is a strategic interconnection point in South America for Operators, ISPs, OTTs and local and international content delivery networks or CDNs. In fact, Globenet's own network provides direct, low-latency submarine routes to Brazil and the United States from Barranquilla, as well as a direct route to Bogotá via our redundant land link, "said Eduardo Falzoni, CEO of Globenet."

“After a successful experience with our first data center in Barranquilla, this new Edge data center will enable further scale growth for Colombia's digital economy, reinforcing our commitment to provide the most advanced data center and connectivity solutions for users and companies in the region ”, added Fabio Laguado, CCO of Globenet.

This new data center is expected to come online in the third quarter of 2022 and will quadruple the number of racks and power currently available in Globenet's existing data center in Barranquilla, allowing for customized and flexible solutions in a neutral environment for local and international operators, OTTs, ISPs and CDNs.

About Globenet

Globenet is an edge data center and telecommunications service provider with clients in Argentina, Brazil, Bermuda, Colombia, the United States and Venezuela. Globenet offers its services through its own fully redundant submarine cable systems that span 26,000 km. Globenet's product portfolio includes connectivity (IP transit, Ethernet, Wave), edge data center, cloud and security services.