Guyana
Press Release

Government of Guyana Confirms Corentyne License Remains in Full Force and Effect and Good Standing

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 01, 2022
Shale Oil Licensing & Concessions Natural Gas Tight gas Subsea Heavy oil WTI Upstream Company Type of hydrocarbons Mexican Mix Coalbed methane Deepwater Crude oil Location NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shallow waters Brent Upstream Shale gas  Geological mapping / Surveys Offshore Drilling rigs Onshore Oil sands

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address