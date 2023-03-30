Government sends to congress bill that recovers R$ 4.18 billion from FNDCT fund
This is a machine translation of Brazil's MCTI press release
The Presidency of the Republic forwarded to the National Congress, this Wednesday (29), a bill that opens supplementary credit in the amount of R$ 4.18 billion to the budget of the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT) for 2023, in favor of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI). The message to Congress, in a dispatch from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is published in the Official Gazette.
The budget credit means the full recomposition of the resources of the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT) referring to the expected collection for the 2023 fiscal year.
For the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos, the complete recomposition of the FNDCT is an achievement for scientific research, technological development and the generation of innovation. “Sending the bill to the National Congress represents President Lula's government's commitment to science as a pillar of development. Only with continuous and consistent financing, science will be able to contribute to the solution of the great national challenges”, said the minister.
With the approval of the bill by the National Congress, the full value of the FNDCT for 2023, which will reach R$ 9.96 billion, will be available to support scientific and technological development projects. These resources will be divided between refundable and non-refundable operations.
The FNDCT was created with the objective of financially supporting priority science and technology programs and projects, having as a source of income tax incentives, loans from financial institutions, contributions and donations from public and private entities.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
