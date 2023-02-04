The Mexican government published a decree in the official gazette ending cargo operations at Benito Juárez international airport (AICM) in Mexico City, with the aim of decongesting the terminal.

A first cargo flight will land at Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA) in Mexico state at the end of February, operated by logistics company DHL, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said during his morning press conference, adding that he will be there to witness its arrival.

Despite warnings from airline associations and industry observers, the government stated in the decree that the airport "is closed for the operations of concessionaires and permit holders that provide national and international scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services to the public, exclusively for cargo."

“Concessionaires and permit holders that provide combined passenger and cargo services are excluded,” the government said in the decree.

Freight companies, which account for about 3% of all operations at AICM, have 180 days to transfer these activities to another terminal, with the most logical one being AIFA, which was opened last March.

Asked about the timing of the decree, the president said that it was meant to give companies sufficient time to transfer their operations.

The publication of the decree comes almost three weeks after the government announced the plan, but also a week after the infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT) reported significant progress in its plans to complete transport connections to the new airport.