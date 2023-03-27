ICE Group Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

With the presence of Rodrigo Chaves Robles, President of the Republic, Grupo ICE presented this Monday, March 27, its 2023-2027 Corporate Strategy , under a Triple profit approach -economic, social and environmental value-, which contributes to the Development Goals Sustainable Development ( SDG ) of the 2030 Agenda .

The act was held in the National Auditorium of the Children's Museum. The purpose of the 2023-2027 Corporate Strategy is to achieve an alignment of the objectives and strategic goals of the companies of Grupo ICE: Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE), National Power and Light Company (CNFL), Radiográfica Costarricense (RACSA) and Collection Management.

The document presents the philosophical framework –among other aspects– for the Corporation to lead the reduction of hydrocarbon consumption as the country's main energy source, while offering state-of-the-art connectivity and secure digital services that facilitate government efforts, cities, industries, businesses and homes.

“Our Corporate Strategy emphasizes business, people and the environment as transversal axes of corporate action and the differentiating attributes of the services we offer throughout the national territory. It also reflects the commitment to increase competitiveness, reduce the cost of living and increase the well-being of the inhabitants of Costa Rica”, said Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE.

For his part, President Chaves indicated that “as public servants, we have a historical responsibility to make public institutions return to where they should be, doing what they should have always done, which is to serve the people. This is an unprecedented step in the Costa Rican institutionality”.

To achieve these goals, the contribution of all the personnel of the Grupo ICE companies stands out, putting their well-being, safety and job satisfaction first, along with their physical and mental health, and in this way provide the best service to all customers.

Representatives of Grupo ICE companies, ministries, business chambers, regulatory and supervisory entities, banks, autonomous institutions and other interested parties participated in the presentation of the Strategy , with the purpose of joining efforts in order to achieve the mission of “ Providing energy , connectivity and digital, safe and sustainable services to the inhabitants of Costa Rica ”.

Downloadable document: Grupo ICE Corporate Strategy 2023-2027