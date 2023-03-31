Costa Rica
Press Release

Grupo ICE publishes first poster to deploy private 5G networks

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 31, 2023
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

ICE Group press release

March 31, 2023

Grupo ICE launched this Friday, March 31, the first call for contracting infrastructure that will serve to deploy private business networks based on 5G technology. The information is available at www.sicop.go.cr. The services will be offered by RACSA on the concessioned frequencies.

With the milestone, it is projected that the first connections for this segment will be operating before the end of 2023, as reported by the Corporation last year.

The 5G private business networks are aimed at the government, industry, agriculture, logistics, SMEs and corporate segments, and will meet needs related to sectors such as medicine, transportation and entertainment, among others.

The specifications include the stages of prequalification and competition for customized solutions, applicable to the bidders that are eligible. These solutions are designed based on the requirements of each client, with the purpose of strengthening their operation with more efficient and innovative resources.

"With this call we advance in the commitment with the Government and Costa Rica to enable 5G services that place us at the level of countries with speeds, coverage and innovative and superior technological solutions," explained Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE.

For his part, Mauricio Barrantes, general manager of RACSA, stated that "5G private networks facilitate the automation of production and manufacturing processes, the creation of augmented reality, robotics, internet of things and artificial intelligence applications, and the development of online gaming experiences, among many other possibilities.”

In a timely manner, Grupo ICE will communicate the progress of this process, as well as the publication of the poster for the massive commercialization of 5G services in 2024.

