Guyana advances procurement for gas to energy project

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Natural Gas Generation Tenders Natural Gas
Guyana advances procurement for gas to energy project

Guyana's government has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the national control center of the country's gas to energy project.

The call is for the engineering, procurement and construction services of the facility which will support the integration and dispatch of the planned 300MW combined cycle gas turbine plant.

The prime minister’s office and the natural resources ministry are managing the RFP.

The deadline to submit documents is April 27, according to the procurement notice.

A process already is underway to supply and install a Scada system at the control center.

The government has budgeted 43.4bn Guyanese dollars (US$206mn) this year for the project, which will be supplied with natural gas from the Stabroek offshore block.

Guyana issues thermal plant call, lining up additional tenders

Bidding opportunities include solar supply, transmission infrastructure and the Amaila hydro project.

Over 350 Local Content Certificates issued by Secretariat to date in Guyana

Frontera Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

MODEC awarded FEED contract for ExxonMobil’s “Uaru” project in Guyana

Hess forecasts up to US$700mn boost for Guyana in 2023

ExxonMobil announces two new Guyana discoveries

Hess Announces Two More Discoveries Offshore Guyana

DOF Subsea awarded MPSV Contracts in Guyana

Guyana greenlights more five-year local content plans of oil and gas support companies

Oil blocks set aside for government-to-government partnerships – President Ali

