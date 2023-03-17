Guyana's government has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the national control center of the country's gas to energy project.

The call is for the engineering, procurement and construction services of the facility which will support the integration and dispatch of the planned 300MW combined cycle gas turbine plant.

The prime minister’s office and the natural resources ministry are managing the RFP.

The deadline to submit documents is April 27, according to the procurement notice.

A process already is underway to supply and install a Scada system at the control center.

The government has budgeted 43.4bn Guyanese dollars (US$206mn) this year for the project, which will be supplied with natural gas from the Stabroek offshore block.