Guyana advances procurement for gas to energy project
Guyana's government has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the national control center of the country's gas to energy project.
The call is for the engineering, procurement and construction services of the facility which will support the integration and dispatch of the planned 300MW combined cycle gas turbine plant.
The prime minister’s office and the natural resources ministry are managing the RFP.
The deadline to submit documents is April 27, according to the procurement notice.
A process already is underway to supply and install a Scada system at the control center.
The government has budgeted 43.4bn Guyanese dollars (US$206mn) this year for the project, which will be supplied with natural gas from the Stabroek offshore block.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Guyana)
Guyana issues thermal plant call, lining up additional tenders
Bidding opportunities include solar supply, transmission infrastructure and the Amaila hydro project.
Over 350 Local Content Certificates issued by Secretariat to date in Guyana
Over 350 Local Content Certificates issued by Secretariat to date
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Néstor Kirchner natural gas pipeline, Phase I (Tratayén-Saturno-Salliqueló-San Jerónimo)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Oil Group Refinery
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Block ES-T-399
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block 201
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block V
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block Sudoeste de Sagitário
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block Bumerangue
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Bloco Agua Marina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block Norte de Brava
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Block Stabroek
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Naturgy Energy Group S.A. (Naturgy)
-
Naturgy Energy Group S.A., formerly Gas Natural Fenosa, is a natural gas and power multinational corporation. Within Latin America, the company has natural gas distribution in A...
- Company: Repsol S.A. (Repsol)
-
Repsol S.A. is a global energy company engaged in oil and gas upstream and downstream operations, including the exploration, development, production, and refining of oil and gas...
- Company: John Wood Group plc (Wood)
-
John Wood Group plc, known commercially as Wood, was formed following the merger of Amec plc and Foster Wheeler AG. It provides consulting, projects and operations solutions in ...
- Company: Oil Group Investments LLC