Guyana decarbonization roadmap envisions 2nd hydro plant
Bnamericas Published: Friday, October 29, 2021
Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Subsea Hydro Clean Energy Transition Bunker oil/Diesel oil Photovoltaic Crude oil Wind LPG Thermo Tight gas Location Deepwater Geothermal Coalbed methane Water levels Tidal/Wave energy Renewable Oil sands Shale gas NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Brent Solar Coal Generation Generation Natural Gas Generation Shale Oil Legislation & Regulation Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Wind Onshore Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Heavy oil Natural Gas Biomass Combined cycle Distributed Generation Offshore Wind Mini Hydro Type of hydrocarbons Offshore WTI Fossil fuels Run of the river Shallow waters Gas pipelines Fuel oils Nuclear Upstream
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.