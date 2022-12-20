Trinidad and Tobago
Press Release

Heads of Terms for the Sale of Cory Moruga

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Tight gas Shale Oil Drilling rigs Type of hydrocarbons Offshore Subsea Natural Gas Onshore Geological mapping / Surveys Shale gas  Mergers & Acquisitions Shallow waters Upstream Brent Oil sands NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Location Mexican Mix Crude oil WTI Deepwater Heavy oil Coalbed methane Upstream Company

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address