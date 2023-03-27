Honduras to start northern roadworks in April
Construction of two boulevards in Honduras’ San Pedro Sula city to ease congestion in the El Carmen and Jucutuma sectors will start in April.
Capex for both is 600mn lempiras (US$24mn) and works will be carried out by consortium Siglo XXI.
Works also include complimentary infrastructure, but have been delayed multiple times. The area is exposed to seasonal heavy rains, complicating commutes and trade.
San Pedro Sula’s mayor Roberto Contreras said last year that construction would start soon, with the paperwork having been completed.
But last week he was quoted as saying by local media that a signature of the PPP authority was still missing.
