Horizonte Minerals trains suppliers for US$540mn Brazil nickel project
Horizonte Minerals and the industry federation of Brazil’s Pará state, Fiepa, partnered to train local suppliers to provide services to the miner’s US$537mn Araguaia nickel project.
“The objective is to guide people on the skills that must be developed, performance and recognition and, of course, create a basis of trust in the relationship and a synergy to keep everyone on the same page, creating respect and collaboration at work,” Horizonte’s community relations manager André Vasconcelos said in a statement.
Before starting the program, Horizonte Minerals mapped the suppliers related to the most in-demand categories for the installation phase to carry out earthworks, for the water reservoir, civil works, the electromechanical assembly and transmission line segments.
Araguaia is among the largest nickel projects under development in Brazil. Construction began early last year and is planned to take two years. Operations should start in 1Q24.
With a mine life of 28 years, annual production is expected to reach 14,500t in the first stage, with potential to double that volume.
