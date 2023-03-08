Hughes and Stargroup extend mobile networks in Mexico
Press Release
By Hughes
GERMANTOWN, Md., March 8, 2023 - Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, today announced that Stargroup, a Mexican telecommunications and entertainment company, has selected the Hughes JUPITER(TM) System and managed satellite broadband to extend LTE service to customers in rural communities. As part of the Mexican government's Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos initiative to help bridge the digital divide, Stargroup is connecting hundreds of remote cell towers using Hughes JUPITER System terminals and Hughes JUPITER 2 high-throughput satellite capacity.
"The government has made it a priority to extend internet access to every municipal capital in Mexico, and we are proud to help achieve that objective together with Hughes," said Monica Aguirre, chief executive officer, Stargroup. "In areas of the country outside the reach of fiber, the only way to access the internet is by satellite, and Hughes JUPITER technology sets the standard when it comes to LTE backhaul by satellite."
"Stargroup's choice of a managed service that combines our high-throughput JUPITER satellite and high-performing ground system will bring more Mexicans the connectivity they need for work, school, community and more," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president, international, EchoStar. "We're proud to continue supporting Stargroup in their important work connecting the unconnected as part of the Internet para Todos program."
Powering connections from each cell tower to the network core, the Hughes JUPITER 2 satellite provides the bridge connecting rural mobile phone users to the internet with reliable, high-speed Ka-band capacity and enterprise-grade service level agreements to meet the criteria for service delivery set by CFE Telecom. At each location in the deployment, a Hughes remote terminal (model number HT2524), designed and optimized for LTE backhaul (including support for GTP acceleration), powers services at 20-60 Mbps down, ensuring fast and reliable internet connections for individual users. This deployment follows that of several service providers, including Stargroup, that are employing Hughes JUPITER System technology to connect more than 7,200 Community Wi-Fi and internet access sites across Mexico.
The Hughes JUPITER System is the leading satellite ground platform, enabling services on geostationary satellites around the world. A multi-service platform, the system powers direct-to-home satellite internet services, Community Wi-Fi hotspots, enterprise networks and cellular backhaul, with available software-defined networking and cloud-delivered management. To learn more information about the Hughes JUPITER System, visit the website.
About Hughes
Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet(R) , connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER(TM) System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON(TM) portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Stargroup
StarGroup is a Mexican company that provides telecommunications and entertainment services in Mexico. Our products include pay television (StarTV) and internet (StarGo) operated under satellite technology. Our entertainment focus includes media, entertainment services, tourism and culture. Our principles include social responsibility, teamwork, customer service, quality and technological vanguard. StarGroup has the best technology and strategic alliances with leading suppliers in the world that allow us to ensure our clients satisfaction with attention and service. In addition to all our experience to solve your telecommunications needs. For more information, visit http://www.stargroup.com.mx/nosotros.php.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Mexico)
Hughes and Stargroup extend mobile networks in Mexico
As part of the Mexican government's Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos initiative to help bridge the ...
Over 50% of Ericsson’s LatAm equipment production, sales now 5G-related
Regional 5G equipment manufacturing has overtaken the production of 4G, 3G and 2G devices.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Second data center for Cloud region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Oracle Data Center in Mexico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Odata data center in Querétaro (DC QR01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Cable Submarino Caribbean Express (CX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Arneses y Conexiones, S.A. de C.V. (ARCOSA)
-
Arneses y Conexiones, SA de CV is the OSCA-ARCOSA manufacturing plant located in Tijuana, in the Mexican state of Baja California. It was established in 1986 and dedicated to th...
- Company: Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT))
-
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) is an independent Mexican public agency created in 2013 to replace the Federal Commission of Telecommunications (Cofetel). Based i...
- Company: Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (Maxcom)
-
Maxcom Telecomunicaciones is a Mexican integrated telecommunications services operator providing voice and data services to residential and small- and medium-sized business cust...
- Company: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Televisa)
-
Grupo Televisa is a Mexican media company and a participant in the international entertainment business. It distributes its programming throughout Latin America, Europe, Asia an...
- Company: TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. (TV Azteca)
-
Mexican broadcast giant TV Azteca S.A. de C.V., owned by Grupo Salinas, generates over 10,000 hours of content per year operating two national networks, Azteca 13 and Azteca 7 t...
- Company: Neutrona Networks
- Company: Assetel