Satellite company Hughes aims to ramp up connectivity in Argentina, using capacity of the Jupiter 3 satellite, which will be operational in the second half and enable up to 15Gbps of capacity.

“We understand that our solution could easily complement 300,000 to 1mn homes,” Hugo Frega, Hughes network systems manager for Latin America, told BNamericas.

Hughes is supporting state company Arsat until the latter’s Arsat SG-1satellite is operational. Both companies also joined to connect schools, hospitals and rural areas.

According to Frega, the homes could be connected quickly. He added that in 2008, when the technology was in its infancy, the company connected around 120,000 farms in the US within six months.

Hughes said Arsat has lots of terminals it could offer the market, which currently faces difficulties accessing equipment due to import barriers.

BACKHAUL, BROADBAND, ONEWEB

Hughes is also supporting the development of cellular networks through cellular backhaul services in Argentina. “The Ka band is the solution for the requirements of the communication ecosystem”, said Frega. Jupiter 3 has Ka band capacity and will help this objective.

The company is also looking at broadband services to the home in alliance with partners. “We have a lot of experience in this field, but here we want to do it via partners, perhaps with Arsat as a wholesaler and work on it with one of the operators,” he added. Related talks with large operators are ongoing.

In the second half, Hughes will also make available low-orbit services from OneWeb, for which it is a hardware supplier.

The turnkey business and government solutions, with specialized projects and high security standards, are other business focuses.