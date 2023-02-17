Hughes plans to increase satellite connectivity in Argentina
Satellite company Hughes aims to ramp up connectivity in Argentina, using capacity of the Jupiter 3 satellite, which will be operational in the second half and enable up to 15Gbps of capacity.
“We understand that our solution could easily complement 300,000 to 1mn homes,” Hugo Frega, Hughes network systems manager for Latin America, told BNamericas.
Hughes is supporting state company Arsat until the latter’s Arsat SG-1satellite is operational. Both companies also joined to connect schools, hospitals and rural areas.
According to Frega, the homes could be connected quickly. He added that in 2008, when the technology was in its infancy, the company connected around 120,000 farms in the US within six months.
Hughes said Arsat has lots of terminals it could offer the market, which currently faces difficulties accessing equipment due to import barriers.
BACKHAUL, BROADBAND, ONEWEB
Hughes is also supporting the development of cellular networks through cellular backhaul services in Argentina. “The Ka band is the solution for the requirements of the communication ecosystem”, said Frega. Jupiter 3 has Ka band capacity and will help this objective.
The company is also looking at broadband services to the home in alliance with partners. “We have a lot of experience in this field, but here we want to do it via partners, perhaps with Arsat as a wholesaler and work on it with one of the operators,” he added. Related talks with large operators are ongoing.
In the second half, Hughes will also make available low-orbit services from OneWeb, for which it is a hardware supplier.
The turnkey business and government solutions, with specialized projects and high security standards, are other business focuses.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Argentina)
Argentina: ARSAT detects massive attacks on telecommunications infrastructure
The company was the victim of an attempted attack that was successfully repelled before the Argentina-Poland game on Wednesday, November 30.
Argentine regulator ups funding for ICT access programs
Enacom approved new non-reimbursable contributions for ICT projects.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Datacenter SP6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: New Google datacenter in Argentina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: AZ2 data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: FON Macrozona On
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Google data center in Uruguay (Teros)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Updating and expansion of the National Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: EdgeConneX Santiago SCL02
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: EdgeConneX Santiago SCL01
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Edge Data Center (EDCBUE01) Buenos Aires, Pilar Industrial Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: ICT (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Cirion Technologies (Cirion)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Telecom Argentina S.A. (Telecom Argentina)
-
Telecom Argentina S.A. (Telecom) is an Argentine telco that owns licenses to provide fixed-line and mobile telephony, pay-TV, and Internet services for individual consumers and ...
- Company: Telefónica de Argentina S.A. (Movistar Argentina)
-
Telefónica Argentina, a subsidiary of Spanish Telefónica group, is a telecommunications company that provides fixed national and international telephony as well as residential a...
- Company: Red Hat de Argentina S.A. (Red Hat Argentina)
-
Red Hat de Argentina is the Argentine subsidiary of the global provider of enterprise open source solutions Red Hat. Its solutions are divided into hybrid cloud infrastructure, ...
- Company: Grupo Werthein
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cooperativa de Provisión de Servicios Públicos de Sarmiento Limitada (Coopsar)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Baker & McKenzie Argentina
-
The local subsidiary of the law firm Baker & McKenzie has two offices in Buenos Aires. For the last 40 years, the firm has advised companies in Argentina in the areas of mergers...
- Company: Encompass Tiba Latin America S.A. (Encompass)
-
Encompass Tiba Latin America S.A. is a provider of satellite, telecommunications and full management content services for television signals. The company offers multiple video b...
- Company: Claro Argentina S.A. (Claro Argentina)
-
Argentine telecoms operator Claro Argentina is fully controlled by Mexican telecoms giant América Móvil. Under the Claro brand, the Mexican telco offers mobile, fixed and long-d...
- Company: The Jeffrey Group, LLC (Jeffrey Group)
-
JeffreyGroup is an independent communications agency focused on Latin America that offers services in the creation and execution of marketing strategies, corporate communication...