Spanish developer Ibereólica submitted for environmental review in Chile a US$200mn wind-solar hybrid project.

Dubbed ERNC Tarapacá, it is planned for the region of the same name and involves a 91MW wind park and a 135MW solar farm.

The project also involves a 35km, 220kV transmission line, part of which would be built in Antofagasta region, to connect to a substation there.

A US$680mn Ibereólica-Repsol wind farm – Antofagasta – was last month granted an environmental license.

The second-biggest hybrid project in Chile under evaluation, the US$800mn Pampas, was submitted last month by AES Andes.

Ibereólica owns the largest wind-solar project in Chile’s environmental review system, the US$874mn ERNC Antofagasta park, submitted in January 2021. The evaluation clock was put on hold until March 31 after Ibereólica requested time to carry out studies-related work. The evaluation period is due to then resume and end in May.

