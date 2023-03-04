Ibereólica seeks environmental nod for US$200mn Chile wind-solar project
Spanish developer Ibereólica submitted for environmental review in Chile a US$200mn wind-solar hybrid project.
Dubbed ERNC Tarapacá, it is planned for the region of the same name and involves a 91MW wind park and a 135MW solar farm.
The project also involves a 35km, 220kV transmission line, part of which would be built in Antofagasta region, to connect to a substation there.
A US$680mn Ibereólica-Repsol wind farm – Antofagasta – was last month granted an environmental license.
The second-biggest hybrid project in Chile under evaluation, the US$800mn Pampas, was submitted last month by AES Andes.
Ibereólica owns the largest wind-solar project in Chile’s environmental review system, the US$874mn ERNC Antofagasta park, submitted in January 2021. The evaluation clock was put on hold until March 31 after Ibereólica requested time to carry out studies-related work. The evaluation period is due to then resume and end in May.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
Southern Cone watch: Transmission consultancy, grid access rules, distribution work tender
A roundup of electric power sector news from Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.
Chile will promote the development of clean fuels for aviation
Universidad Católica de la Santísima Concepción (UCSC) will be the first university in the country to carry out tests for the future production of ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Pampas hybrid park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour from now
- Project: Terrazas photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 minute ago
- Project: Vergara wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
37 minutes from now
- Project: Leyda Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 hours ago
- Project: Cordillera solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
23 hours ago
- Project: La Chupalla photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Antofagasta wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Rihue wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Halcón Peregrino photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
23 hours ago
- Project: Sol de Vallenar solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Foco Ambiental SpA (Foco Ambiental)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Oenergy SpA (Oenergy)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consorcio CSGI - XEEC
- Company: Valhalla
-
Valhalla is a Chilean renewable energy developer focused on solar and hydro power projects. It is currently developing the Cielos de Tarapacá PV project and the Espejo de Tarapa...
- Company: PFV Platero SpA (PFV Platero)
- Company: Génesis SpA (Génesis)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Invertec SpA
- Company: EMEC Ltda
- Company: Alstom Chile S.A. (Alstom Chile)
-
Alstom Chile S.A., a local unit of French transport firm Alstom S.A., is dedicated to the rail transport sector, acting as the main supplier for Santiago's and Valparaiso's subw...
- Company: Energía Latina S.A. (Enlasa)
-
Chilean power generation firm Energía Latina S.A. was established in 2005. The company holds ownership of a number of diesel powered electric plants through its subsidiary Enlas...