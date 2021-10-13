Press Release

IBM commits to skill 30 million people globally by 2030

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Corporate Services Integration platforms Consultancy Training Labor issues / Strikes Back up Call Center Artificial intelligence Private Links Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) IP Telephony MPLS Testing Documenting E-Commerce Big Data Structured cabling Blockchain Managed Services Systems engineering Productivity / Efficiency Innovation Digital Transformation

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address