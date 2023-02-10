By ICE

February 10, 2023

This is a machine translation of ICE's press release

Teams from the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) and Offshore Wind Consultants ( OWC ) met at the beginning of February to begin the stage of study and investigation of conditions for the future use of offshore energy –known as offshore wind– in Costa Rica. Delicious.

The project is supported by the non-reimbursable cooperation of the Republic of South Korea, through the Korean Trust Fund (KTF) Single Donor Trust Fund, as well as the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), as reported by the Institute in 2022.

The session worked on the Project Implementation Plan ( Plan of Implementation of the Project ), as well as on the preparation of the terms of reference and schedule (see box). Representatives of MINAE, SETENA, UNA, UCR, INCOP and FECOP, among other organizations, participated in the sessions.

"The study will make it possible to know with certainty the country's potential for the future development of new renewable generation technologies, including all dimensions, from technical to socio-environmental, as ICE has historically done," explained Roberto Quirós, Electricity manager. from high school.

For Juan Frías, consultant and coordinator of the project on behalf of OWC , "with this first visit we were able to obtain a broader overview of the research. In this way, we will be able to determine the country's potential for the implementation of this renewable technology”.

According to ICE analysis, the North Pacific of Costa Rica has an initial theoretical potential of 14 gigawatts, available in an opportunity band that runs south of Bahía Salinas and north of Punta Descartes. The resource would provide an additional contribution to the national electrical matrix, supported by five clean sources.

What is being worked on?

• Updating of information, reports and publications on cooperation.

• Analysis and technical approach to create a monitoring system with buoys and a system for collecting information in the field with satellites.

• Review of data to model marine and coastal infrastructure of the North Pacific.



