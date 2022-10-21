Mexico
Press Release

IFT approved modification to methodologies and conditions to conduct economic replicability tests of Preponderant Economic Agent in Telecommunications

Bnamericas Published: Friday, October 21, 2022
4G LTE Legislation & Regulation Regulator Fixed broadband Mobile broadband Other (Telecommunications Companies) 5g

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address