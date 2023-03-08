Jamaica’s Rock Mobile close to completing 700MHz deployment
Jamaican operator Rock Mobile is close to completing the deployment of its 700MHz network.
Science, energy and technology minister Daryl Vaz said deployment will be completed by the end of this month, according to a report by new outlet Developing Telecom.
Rock Mobile was awarded spectrum in the 700MHz band in 2021. A full rollout of the company’s services was expected within two years but it was granted additional time due to pandemic and supply chain problems.
Last year, Nokia was selected by Rock Mobile to build its fixed access wireless network, with the aim of covering 95% of the population by 2025, according to the report.
A new satellite company, WANSat Networks signed a deal with Viasat for the distribution of its satellite broadband service in Guyana.
WANSat Networks will use broadband capacity from the Viasat-3 satellite platform once it is launched and operational, News Source Guyana reported.
Viasat is planning the launch of the satellite during the week of April 8, according to the report.
“Through this collaboration, Viasat can offer its high-quality satellite broadband connectivity across Guyana, including hard-to-reach regions,” the outlet reported Kevin Cohen, head of fixed broadband, Latin America, & global prepaid internet, as saying.
Irish-owned, Caribbean-focused telco Digicel completed the rollout of eSIM technology in Antigua, Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Loop News reported.
This involves an embedded SIM that is built into the mobile device, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards and meaning services can be activated simply by using QR-code.
The move follows rollouts in Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Guyana, according to the report.
HostDime looks to buy land for first Peru, Argentina datacenters this year
The company is looking to secure plots in Peru and Argentina later this year, BNamericas was told, while it also prepares for expansion in Bolivia ...
TIM teams up with VC group for first LatAm telco-backed 5G fund
The Brazilian carrier and Upload Ventures expect to invest up to US$250mn in early-stage companies with 5G-related projects in agribusiness, health...
