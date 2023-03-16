Mexico , Argentina , Ecuador , Chile and Colombia
News

Junior exploration roundup: AbraSilver, Solaris, Defiance and more

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Exploration / Drilling Gold Lithium Carbonate Copper Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources

AbraSilver Resource Drills Best Silver Intercept to Date at JAC Zone, 32,481 g/t Ag over 1 Metre Within Broader Intercept of 3,025 g/t Ag over 14 Metres in Oxides

Solaris Resources Reports 186m of 0.64% CuEq From Near Surface, Continues to Expand ‘Indicative Starter Pit’ at Warintza Central 

Defiance Silver Drills Wide Widths near Surface on the Veta Grande

Collective Mining Drills 359.15 Metres at 3.32 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface, Including 35.30 Metres at 8.06 g/t Gold Equivalent in Oxides at the Apollo Porphyry System

Outcrop Silver Intersects 5.89m True Width of 426 Grams Equivalent Silver Per Tonne and 2.72 Metres True Width of 445 Grams Equivalent Silver Per Tonne

NOA Lithium Brines Commences Drilling at Flagship Rio Grande Project NOA Lithium Brines Commences Drilling at Flagship Rio Grande Project

Torq Resources Commences Drilling at Santa Cecilia Gold-Copper Project in Chile

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Ecuador)

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Significant Diamond Drilling Results at Tierras Coloradas, Ecuador

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Significant Diamond Drilling Results at Tierras Coloradas, Ecuador

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is pleased to report the 2022 diamond drilling results on the Tierras Coloradas concessions, located in the Loja provin...

Ecuador advances legislative processes to facilitate mining

Ecuador advances legislative processes to facilitate mining

Miners expect pre-legislative consultation to reduce legal risks.

Referendum on mining in Ecuador biosphere reserve looks set to be held this year

Referendum on mining in Ecuador biosphere reserve looks set to be held this year

Ecuador mining watch: Contract negotiation, feasibility study update, exports

Ecuador mining watch: Contract negotiation, feasibility study update, exports

Mining watch: BHP results, Teck split

Mining watch: BHP results, Teck split

The hurdles facing Ecuador's efforts to combat illegal mining

The hurdles facing Ecuador's efforts to combat illegal mining

How illegal mining is spreading across Ecuador

How illegal mining is spreading across Ecuador

Resounding local election defeat for Ecuadoran govt could spell trouble

Resounding local election defeat for Ecuadoran govt could spell trouble

Activists advance toward plebiscite on mining northwest of Quito

Activists advance toward plebiscite on mining northwest of Quito

Ecuador expects US$3bn construction of 2 mines to kick off next year

Ecuador expects US$3bn construction of 2 mines to kick off next year

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Santiago
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: La Plata
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: Porvenir
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: Cisne Loja
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 months ago
  • Project: Cangrejos
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: Mirador
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: Tarqui
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: ExplorCobres S.A.  (EXSA)
  • ExplorCobre S.A. (EXSA) is a Chinese firm holding the concession of the copper mining project San Carlos Panantza located in the Province of Morona Santiago in Ecuador. The proj...

Latest news

Financial problems impact Costa Rica health infra plans

Financial problems impact Costa Rica health infra plans

Peru's flood devastation exposes lack of preventive infrastructure

Peru's flood devastation exposes lack of preventive infrastructure

Consortium to support digitization of Peru natural gas ops

Consortium to support digitization of Peru natural gas ops

Junior exploration roundup: AbraSilver, Solaris, Defiance and more

Junior exploration roundup: AbraSilver, Solaris, Defiance and more

Mexico launches geothermal spudding tender in four regions

Mexico launches geothermal spudding tender in four regions