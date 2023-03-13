Mexico
Press Release

Large infrastructure projects in Quintana Roo comply with environmental regulations

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 13, 2023
Highways - Roads

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT)

  • The comprehensive program in the region includes the Nichupté Vehicular Bridge, Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard, the Airport Distributor and the Chac Mool road

  • The preservation of natural wealth is one of the most important priorities, highlights SICT

  • It will implement state-of-the-art, high-performance construction procedures that allow the construction of infrastructure without ecological impact

In the construction of large strategic projects in Cancún, such as the Nichupté Vehicular Bridge, Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard, Chac Mool Avenue and the Airport Distributor, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) is implementing a state-of-the-art and high-quality and high-performance procedure that allows infrastructure to be to built without ecological impacts.

Prevention, mitigation and compensation measures are carried out to prevent, avoid or minimize environmental impacts, which are indicated in the environmental impact authorization issued by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT).

The environmental impact authorization issued by SEMARNAT is made up of 10 programs, whose function is to guide the restoration of the area of direct influence of the projects, as well as the indirect area that currently has sites with different degrees of impact.

In the case of the Vehicular Bridge, the Nichupté Lagoon System will be preserved. "The preservation of this natural wealth is one of the most important priorities."

It will offer a new connection route between the urban area and the hotel zone of Cancún. With a length of 8.8 kilometers, it will be an alternate access route to the hotel zone and will operate free of tolls.

It will have a cross-section 14.9 meters wide to accommodate three lanes of 3.5 meters, one in each direction, plus a third reversible lane, and also includes a bicycle lane and two junctions.

In the preservation of the mangrove, belonging to the protected natural area of Nichupté, a construction procedure called TOP-DOWN will be implemented, ideal for works in areas with environmental restrictions.

During its construction and upon completion, monitoring and maintenance will be carried out of these actions that will mitigate the environmental impacts on the ecosystems in the Laguna Nichupté Regional Environmental System.

The SICT, in coordination with State and Municipal Government authorities, have held work meetings with local environmentalists, hotel associations and service providers, in order to report on the environmental mitigation measures that will be carried out and that will allow restoration of environmental zones.

It should be noted that the four strategic works to improve mobility in Cancun, Quintana Roo, with an investment of 7.3 billion pesos, consider the rehabilitation with hydraulic concrete of Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard for 13.3 kilometers and the construction of the Airport Distributor, which will speed up communication from and to the Cancún International Airport.

The program also includes the construction of the 4.5-kilometer Chac Mool road that will link Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard with Huayacán Avenue, two of the most important roads in the urban area.

With this comprehensive infrastructure program, the SICT seeks to improve construction in the most important beach destination in the country, with a significant reduction in general transportation costs, as well as in the incidence of accidents and environmental contamination.

In short, it will improve the quality of life, competitiveness and the local economy, by generating more than 10,000 direct jobs and more than 40,000 indirect jobs.

--o0o--

