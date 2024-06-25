Brazil
Press Release

Lavras Gold Intersects 1.4 g/t Gold Over 236 Metres from Surface at Butiá Gold Deposit, LDS Project, Southern Brazil & Provides an Exploration Update

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Gold Exploration / Drilling

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address