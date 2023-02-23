News

The integration of acquisitions made in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Panama, more than any new M&A, will be the core focus of Liberty Latin America (LLA) during 2023, according to CEO Balan Nair.

The company is known for being active in acquisitions. However, considering the macro scenario and the volume of operations yet to be fully absorbed, the strategy for this year should be creating value from recent M&As.

New takeovers are not totally ruled out, but LLA intends to be even more selective than it has been, according to executives.

Liberty Latin America is not breaking down all the synergies these deals are expected to provide to free cash flow (FCF).

“Most of our synergies [from the acquisitions] are going to kick in in 2024. This year, of course, you should see FCF having synergies in there, but the bulk of our synergies will drop in 2024 and beyond,” Nair told investors in a quarterly earnings call.

Although most of the recent acquisitions have been approved and completed, in some cases with rebranding, integration aspects related to infrastructure, customers migration, IT systems and commercial aspects are still lacking.

Previously, the company said it expected to capture around US$450mn in operational synergies between 2023 and the end of 2024 with its JV with América Móvil’s Claro in Chile and its recent acquisitions in Puerto Rico and Costa Rica.

COPPER ELIMINATION

From an operational standpoint, the group expects to ramp up the elimination of its legacy fixed copper networks and the migration to fiber and hybrid fiber coaxial cables.

It also aims to increase postpaid mobile subscriber growth, said Nair, adding that reducing churn is one of the main focuses for the year.

LLA is dedicated to expand the penetration of its 4G coverage, said Nair. 5G is expected to be rolled out in the markets where this spectrum was licensed over time, “as handsets penetration increases,” he said.

In fixed broadband, LLA is projecting 400,000 homes passed to be added or upgraded with fiber this year.

BREAKDOWNS

Overall, the company reported flat revenues in 2022, at US$4.8bn. In the fourth quarter, they were down by 9%, at US$1.16bn.

Results were affected after rises in the first three quarters of the year were offset by the decline in Q4 due mainly to the negative year-on-year impact of the deconsolidation of LLA’s VTR unit, which is merging with Claro in Chile, according to the company.

Excluding VTR’s impacts, LLA said its revenues were up by 5% in the quarter and by 8% in the year.

As per its subsidiaries and segments, the Costa Rican and Panamanian operations were the highlights. The C&W Panama unit grew 13% in the year and 16% in the quarter, with US$643mn and US$201mn in revenues.

This performance benefited from the inclusion of América Móvil's Panama operations in the quarter, the company said. LLA acquired América Móvil's Panama operations in July 2022.

Meanwhile, Liberty Costa Rica delivered a 71% revenue jump in the year, to US$441mn, with sales in the quarter growing 8% to US$117mn.

The performance was bolstered by the addition of US$239mn from the acquisitions of Telefónica's Costa Rica operations and América Móvil's Panama operations, according to Nair, as well as by strong subscriber additions across both mobile and fixed businesses.

The biggest individual operation, however, remains Liberty Puerto Rico, accounting for 30.5% of the company’s year-end revenues. It is followed by C&W Caribbean, with 29.8% of total sales.

INVESTMENTS

LLA’s cash used for investing grew to US$378mn in the quarter, from US$193mn the year before. For 2022, the amount was US$1.12bn versus US$1.26bn in 2021.

Property and Equipment acquisitions, specifically, were US$816mn in the year and US$225mn in the quarter, down from US$856mn and US$225mn. This is a key metric for the company as it represents the core of capex in operational growth.

At the end of 2022, acquisitions of physical assets represented 17% of the group's revenues, slightly declining from 2021. For 2023, guidance is to be even more economical, targeting 16%.

Excluding assets acquired under capital-related financing arrangements and other changes in liabilities related to capital expenditures, LLA's net capex for the year was US$660mn, down 10.3%. Q4 net capex fell 13.3% to US$166mn.