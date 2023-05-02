Lithium Ionic initiates 20,000m drill program at newly acquired Salinas Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil; following up on initial drill results of up to 1.53% Li2O over 11.36m and 1.22% Li2O over 13.76m
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, May 02, 2023
