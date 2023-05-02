Brazil
Press Release

Lithium Ionic initiates 20,000m drill program at newly acquired Salinas Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil; following up on initial drill results of up to 1.53% Li2O over 11.36m and 1.22% Li2O over 13.76m

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Lithium Exploration / Drilling Lithium Carbonate Lithium Electrolyte Lithium Hydroxide

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address