Panama’s state power transmission company Etesa has awarded the civil works for the 230kV GIS Burunga substation.

The winner of the 540-day contract was local firm Celmec, which offered US$12.3mn, procurement information shows. The reference budget was US$14mn.

The call was issued in September and the other participants were Colombia’s Eléctricas de Medellín Ingeniería y Servicios (US$13.7mn) and Madrid-based Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios (US$11.7mn).

Celmec also is the top bidder for a contract to increase the capacity of the Boquerón III substation (US$6mn), a process which has been appealed by the other bidder, Cobra.

Another Etesa tender underway is to overhaul the 292km, 230kV Veladero-Panamá line.

TARIFFS

Meanwhile, public services regulator Asep extended to March 16 the deadline for distributors Edemet, Edechi and Ensa to submit their preliminary tariff sheets.

The filings are part of a public consultation related to the maximum income allowed for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026.