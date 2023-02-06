Brazil
Lula set to use BNDES to support State participation in Brazil's economy

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 06, 2023
Economics Commercial Bank Project Finance Investment Bank Financing Federal Government Investment banking Multilaterals Development and Integration Bank Politics
Brazilian development bank BNDES is expected to be one of the main tools of the new federal government to expand the State's role in the economy. 

"The new BNDES administration will focus on providing more financing for all types of projects that are of interest to the government. Given this, the volume of BNDES loans will tend to rise, even more than doubling in the coming years, compared with the previous bank's administration," Luis Octavio Leal, Banco Alfa chief economist, told BNamericas. 

"We will see a bank that is much more active in local and international projects, but let's see over time whether that funding will really be operations that are complementary to private banks and the capital market or if BNDES competes with private sector banks," added Leal. 

During previous workers' party (PT) governments in Brazil, BNDES had an important role in the economy, directly financing spending and certain projects. However, that policy was criticized by economists, since the bank operated with subsidized rates, competing with private banks and generating costs for the national treasury at the same time.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is a strong advocate of greater State participation in the economy.

By contrast, in recent years, particularly during the administration of president Jair Bolsonaro, the scope of BNDES's activities was reduced, being concentrated more on structuring projects for concessions and PPPs, attracting private sector investments to these initiatives.

The new team of executives at BNDES took over on Monday, including new bank president Aloizio Mercadante.

During the inauguration ceremony, Lula spoke about BNDES having a more active role. 

"In 2002, BNDES loans totaled 37bn reais [US$7.1bn]. In 2013 we reached 190bn reais and in 2021 only 64bn reais. We have a total of 14,000 infrastructure works paralyzed and this country needs to be rebuilt. BNDES urgently needs to be the bank that fuels the development and economic growth of this country again," Lula said. 

Lula also said that BNDES should expand its funding of engineering projects carried out by Brazilian companies abroad, as a measure to accelerate regional integration and generate more jobs for local companies.

MERCADANTE SPEECH 

During his inaugural speech, Mercadante outlined certain priorities for BNDES.

"A development bank has to have a long-term vision and one of those strategies is the financing of exports. In addition to agricultural products, Brazil is also trying to export industrialized products. We need to scale up our exports of industrialized products and insert ourselves into global value chains. We want to constitute an Eximbank within BNDES," said Mercadante. 

"We need to have a more active BNDES, but we don't intend to compete in the market with private banks. That is not the role of BNDES. We need a partnership. BNDES can contribute to reducing risks and developing projects. Currently, there is a shortfall of 2.6% of GDP for investments in infrastructure and BNDES can support that," he added.

According to Mercadante, a change in the methodology of the long-term interest rate (TLP), used to pay back BNDES financing, will be discussed in congress in order to find a mechanism with less volatility in terms of variations.

Mercadante also supported the idea of BNDES participating in financing more projects to increase regional integration

"Our development involves the integration of Latin America. Brazil has more than half the population and GDP of South America, and we're inserted in this region. Brazil is big and will be even bigger when it works together with its neighbors," said Mercadante.

