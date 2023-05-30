Nicaragua
Press Release

Mako Mining Announces a Discovery 17 km from the San Albino Gold Mine, Intersects 41.99 g/t Au and 28.70 g/t Ag over 1.4 m (Estimated True Width), 34 m from Surface

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Exploration / Drilling Gold Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address