Marlink to drive digital transformation across French Guiana leveraging SES's multi-orbit satellite network
Press Release
By SES
LUXEMBOURG - February 22, 2023 - In support of intensifying government initiatives to close the connectivity gap for more than 7,500 households across urban and rural population centres in French Guiana, Marlink has been awarded a Public Service Delegation contract to set up broadband Internet and 4G/5G services via satellite networks covering the entire French region. SES and Marlink today announced they have signed a 15-year agreement leveraging SES's multi-orbit geostationary (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite network to deliver life-changing, high-speed services to more than 30,000 users throughout the overseas territory of France.
Funded in part by the European Union, the French Government and the Collectivité Territoriale de Guyane (CTG), Marlink and SES will deliver high performance internet access of 30 Mbps across the country. The companies will build and manage local gateway infrastructure to enable the delivery of nearly 3.5 gigabits per second of high-powered satellite capacity for access to consumer broadband, fixed and mobile services in French Guiana. This will also allow schools and institutions located in the region to benefit from better speeds and lower latency to ultimately bridge the digital divide. The services will be split roughly evenly between the recently launched SES-17 high throughput satellite stationed over the Americas and the next-generation O3b mPOWER system.
"We are proud to bridge the digital divide and be part of this nationwide digital transformation to support economic and social growth by connecting critical services and remote communities, as well as educational institutions for the next 15 years," said Alexandre de Luca, President, Energy, Enterprise and Government at Marlink. "Our provision of digital services has grown with customer demand, and we are again responding with agility and flexibility to deliver connectivity as a service."
"The digital divide is a challenging reality, especially for small remote villages in places like the Amazonian Forest in French Guiana, and we are partnering with Marlink to enable digital inclusion in some of the most isolated communities in the world," said Simon Gatty Saunt, Vice President of Networks Sales, Europe at SES. "SES is honoured to play a role in bringing the most advanced and empowering broadband connectivity to the towns, villages, businesses and people throughout the region, which will unlock the full potential of French Guiana."
SES-17 is SES's most high-performance GEO satellite and has played a key role in accelerating digital inclusion programmes across the region and improving access to affordable and high-quality satellite-enabled broadband services for business and residential applications. O3b mPOWER is SES's second-generation MEO communications system and delivers unrivalled performance, enabling customers' operations with high throughput, predictable low latency, and high availability.
About SES
SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries 8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.
About Marlink
Marlink is the trusted partner in fully managed smart network solutions, based on an intelligent hybrid network and unrivalled digital solutions. The company provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink's Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure. The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions. This provides customers with full 'Peace of Mind' that their chosen network solution is fully optimised, integrated and has the security required to operate more profitably and sustainably, increasing their efficiency and safety through operational optimisation, tracking and routing, monitoring and reporting. Marlink's Smart Network Solutions are provided as Managed Services meeting the highest quality standards and service level agreements. The company proactively monitors and supports network solutions, providing alerts, reporting and insights on performance and usage of connectivity, systems, and applications as well as advice and consultancy on how to further optimise customer networks.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT
Marlink to drive digital transformation across French Guiana leveraging SES's multi-orbit satellite network
Funded in part by the European Union, the French Government and the Collectivité Territoriale de Guyane (CTG), Marlink and SES will deliver high pe...
Gilat Enables TIM Brasil to Be First Network Operator with Coverage to 100% of Brazilian Cities
Gilat's cellular backhaul over satellite solution empowered TIM Brasil to provide mobile coverage to all of Brazil’s 5,570 municipalities.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Huánuco Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Pasco Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
13 hours ago
- Project: Second Cloud Region in Chile
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Tacna Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Moquegua Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Padre Hurtado Data Storage Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Second Data Center in Barranquilla
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Microsoft Project SCL03
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Galapagos Submarine Cable
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consorcio YOFC Network
- Company: Orocom S.A.C. (Orocom)
- Company: Telecom Italia Sparkle S.p.A. (Sparkle)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Trans Ocean Network Corp. (Trans Ocean Network)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Sitios Latinoamérica, S.A.B. de C.V. (Sitios Latam)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cirion Technologies (Cirion)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Parker Hannifin Corporation Chile Ltda. (Parker Hannifin Chile)
-
Parker Hannifin Chile is a motion and control technologies company. A subsidiary of Parker Hannifin Corp., it offers systems and solutions for applications in pneumatics, electr...
- Company: DCBM Servicos e Comercio de Infraestrutura Para Ambientes de Missao Critica LTDA (DCBM Data Center)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Tecnotree Corporation (Tecnotree)
-
Tecnotree is a Finnish provider of information technologies and communications solutions oriented to the management of products, customers and inserting ventures in the communic...
- Company: GBM Corporation (GBM)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...