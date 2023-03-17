MCom and European Commission discuss partnership on digital inclusion
This is a machine translation of a press release by Brazil's communications ministry
The Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, met, this Thursday (16th), in Brasília, with the Vice-President of the European Commission and Commissioner for Competition and Digital Transition, Margrethe Vestager. During the meeting, the two pledged to intensify their work together in promoting digital governance and expanding connectivity.
It was also agreed to develop a strategic partnership in relation to inclusion and digital literacy, telecommunications, Internet of Things, data governance, artificial intelligence and digital platforms.
The vice-president of the European Commission also commented on the successful implementation of EllaLink, a submarine fiber optic cable that connects Brazil to Portugal. In this sense, the intention is to expand high-speed internet connectivity to the populations of the Amazon and other isolated and rural areas, as has already been happening with the implementation of infovias in the region through the Norte Conectado Program.
Sencinet installs 1,000 antennas in the Amazon to connect schools
After bringing internet to 200,000 students in Peru, the company ended 2022 with a thousand distribution points operating with ISPs in the northern...
Brazil's Fazenda Água Santa picks TIM for 4G project
The expectation is that the coverage area will include more than 66,000 hectares, around 109 rural properties and 5,000 people in the surroundings ...
