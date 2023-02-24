This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Megacable press release

Grupo Megacable reported revenues of 7.175 billion pesos in the fourth quarter of last year, which represents an increase of 10.8% compared to the same period of 2021, registering its ninth consecutive quarter with a record figure in revenues, supported by a higher rate of subscriber growth in the mass segment, including current territories and the entry into new populations, which also resulted in the highest number of net additions in the last two years.

In the report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), the Company highlighted the increase in the Business Telecom segment that was 38.5% compared to the same quarter of 2021, where ho1a stands out with a growth of 123.5% in 4Q22 compared to 4Q21, this represented the highest revenue figure in the last seven years, mainly due to the reactivation of projects in the public and business sectors. While MetroCarrier and MCM registered increases of 20.2% and 14.3%, respectively, when compared to 4Q21.

The increase in the number of subscribers continued in the three mass market segments. The internet service registered 304,000 net additions, reaching 4,137,860 subscribers, with an increase of 7.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. It highlighted that 50% of subscribers receive their internet service through fiber technology and 54% of the base has speeds of 50 megabytes or more, compared to 18% at the end of 2021.

Telephony and Video registered increases of 12.3% and 3.8%, respectively, compared to 4Q21, with net additions of 373,000 and 136,000.

In the report, Megacable reported that it closed 2022 with 4,397,994 unique subscribers, while the RGUs reached more than 11,217,600, a growth of 5.9% and 7.8% compared to the last quarter of 2021.

Outstanding figures

Consolidated EBITDA for the last quarter of 2022 reached 3.115 billion pesos, with a growth of 2.1% compared to the same period of the previous year and with a consolidated margin of 43.4%.

The report also highlighted the investment of 3.955 billion pesos during 4Q22, which represented 55.1% of revenue for the quarter and 43.6% of revenue accumulated in the year. "The investments were mainly focused on the execution of the expansion project to new markets, starting operations in more than thirty new territories at the end of the year and managing to add close to two million houses passed during the year," the Company indicated.

About Megacable:

Megacable Holdings is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Mexico and Latin America. It carries out operations in 31 states of the country, with a presence in more than 400 locations. At the end of December 31, 2022, it has close to 4.4 million unique subscribers, including more than 4.1 million internet subscribers, close to 3.7 million Video users and more than 3.4 million in Fixed Telephony. It offers its services through a network of more than 76,000 kilometers, covering about 11.6 million homes. Megacable has more than 27,300 collaborators.