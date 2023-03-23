Mexico
Mexico doesn't have enough resource to achieve UN sustainable goals, says think tank

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Mexico does not have the necessary resources to comply with the UN's 2030 sustainable development agenda, according to a report by economic policy and budgetary think tank CIEP.

The entity said the shortcoming is due to a general lack of crucial public resources and the absence of an allocation methodology to link the national budget and the sustainable development goals.

Agreed in 2015, the agenda involves 17 primary sustainable development goals (SDGs) and 169 secondary ones in the economic, social and environmental spheres, aimed at advancing human development.

Although the finance ministry recently published a taxonomy for sustainable financing in line with the goals, "much remains to be done," CIEP’s director of operations and institutional strengthening, Sunny Arely Villa, said during the presentation of the report.

"We know that investment spending supports the achievement of all sustainable development goals, and we need more investment," added Villa.

Implementing the 2030 agenda requires public and private resources, as well as international cooperation, sustainable investment and financial innovation.

The CIEP study estimates that sustainable development financing will reach 3.2tn pesos (US$171bn) this year, equivalent to 10.4% of GDP. The public sector will represent 90.2% of total financing. Resources from the private sector and international cooperation will reach 3.8% and 1.2%, respectively – but the amounts are not enough.

“So far we have 3.8% of GDP that is being spent on investment. However, it is still far from the [figure] suggested by the UN in terms of sustainable development,” said Villa.

In addition, the 2019-23 sustainable development budget decreased, although the distributed budget increased, according to CIEP.

For the 2023 financial year, 27.2% of the national budget is linked to the 17 main SDGs. "The total directly linked budget is 2.26tn pesos, a figure that decreased 1.1% in real terms compared to 2019," the report said.

Considering indirect contributions, this year’s linked distributed budget amounts to 5.5tn pesos, or 66.4% of the national budget and 36.8% more than in 2019.

"We still have to integrate the indicators and goals established by the 2030 agenda into the budget programs in a more proactive way," Villa said.

"We need changes and adjustments in the tax system to make it sustainable," CIEP executive director Alejandra Macías said, adding that a tax reform is necessary, given that most funds for the SDGs come from public sources.

While presenting the sustainable taxonomy last week, finance undersecretary Gabriel Yorio said preliminary analyses showed that Mexico needed US$74-92bn in financing annually to achieve the SDGs from 2022 to 2030, equivalent to mobilizing 6.8-8% of GDP.

Yorio said "in the face of a financing gap of this magnitude, it is necessary that efforts be accelerated beyond the budgetary limitations of the government and financial resources are mobilized on a large scale."

Colombia firm energy auction: Why solar power is set for key role

Colombia firm energy auction: Why solar power is set for key role

TMSourcing makes 2nd attempt to get Bajío train project moving

TMSourcing makes 2nd attempt to get Bajío train project moving

Data Insights: The Chilean datacenter market

Data Insights: The Chilean datacenter market

Pemex and Talos present Zama field development plan

Pemex and Talos present Zama field development plan

