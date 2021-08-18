Mexico
Mexico greenlights Eni appraisal well

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Mexico's hydrocarbons commission CNH approved a request by Italian oil and gas giant Eni to spud an appraisal well at its block 10 Saasken discovery in Burgos basin.

According to the regulator, the company expects to invest US$40.4mn at the site to better understand the boundaries of the formation, which it estimates to contain some 200-300Mboe (million barrels of oil equivalent). The well is expected to confirm 86.6Mboe of contingent resources.

Activities at the site will take 55 days to complete starting on October 29, CNH said. The well is located 800m from the original exploration well through which Saasken was discovered last year.

Saasken is located in one of Mexico’s best prospected shallow water areas off the coast of Tabasco and Veracruz states, neighboring several areas where firms have made significant discoveries in recent years.

These include Zama in block 7, discovered by Talos Energy but now operated by Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex, and Repsol’s Polok and Chinwol. Eni recently made a new 150-200Mboe discovery in block 10, named Sayulita, after a successful exploration well.

According to Eni, the proximity of these discoveries increases their viability, as several block 10 and other neighboring prospects could be developed together.

Its largest partner in block 10, Russia’s Lukoil, said this week that it had started spudding in nearby block 12, where Eni is a partner and Lukoil the operator. In block 10, both companies share ownership with Capricorn Energy.

During an ordinary session on Tuesday, CNH also issued an opinion requested by energy ministry Sener regarding a resizing of the Monclova onshore concession in Monterrey state and the Pirineo concession in Veracruz.

During a later extraordinary session the commission gave green light for a US$2.5mn work program presented by BP Exploración México, for its G-CS-03 concession off the coast of Campeche.

Mexico greenlights Eni appraisal well

Mexico greenlights Eni appraisal well

