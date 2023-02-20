Mexico reports slow progress on US$1.2bn Lechería rail branch
The 25bn-peso (US$1.22bn) Lechería rail branch, under construction between Mexico City and Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA) in Mexico state, has reached 39% of progress since plans to make it the main transport access to the terminal were announced in 2020.
“The progress we have on 10 fronts in the construction of the road from Lechería to the Felipe Ángeles airport is 39%,” infrastructure, communications and transportation minister Jorge Nuño Lara said Monday during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily press conference.
Nuño reported 36% progress in October.
The infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT) launched five tenders at the end of 2022 to speed up work. The line is scheduled to open later this year.
During the press conference, Nuño did not provide reasons for the slow progress but highlighted the project as one of nine others that will connect the airport and its surroundings.
Once completed, “AIFA will be the first international airport in Latin America to have a suburban train terminal inside,” he said.
Work is being carried out by SICT, the project’s main supervisor; defense ministry Sedena, which finished the AIFA airport in March; agrarian, territorial and urban development ministry Sedatu; and Spanish railway operator CAF.
