Mexico's Yucatán state to receive federal funding for 2 infra works
Mexico’s Yucatán state will receive federal funds for rehabilitating a baseball stadium and for a new hospital this year.
During his Thursday morning press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, “we are going to rehabilitate the Kukulcán baseball stadium in Mérida, which is in disrepair. I am also going to take the opportunity to say that we are going to build, again with military engineers, the O'Horán hospital in Mérida.”
Funds for both works were requested by governor Mauricio Vila, a member of PAN party, which is in the opposition at the federal level. But Vila is also backing national megaprojects such as the Maya train.
“I thank President López Obrador for the confidence he gives us to carry out the construction,” he wrote on Twitter.
The finance ministry added the 300-bed O'Horán hospital to its investment portfolio in October, estimating 3.6bn pesos (US$190mn) of total investment. Work involves building and equipping the specialized facility.
Yucatán’s construction industry is seen as a leading light in the country.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
