Brazil
News

Minas Gerais state sets new date for US$540mn highways auction

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
State Government Highways - Roads Widening Works Capex Highway Operator Licensing & Concessions Paving Works Logistics / Supply Chains
Minas Gerais state sets new date for US$540mn highways auction

Brazil’s Minas Gerais state has set a new auction date for the concession of the Varginha - Furnas highways lot.

The auction will be held May 25 on the São Paulo stock exchange, the state’s department of infrastructure and mobility (Seinfra) said in a statement. The deadline for submitting bids is May 22.

The auction was originally planned for March, but the state government postponed it to make adjustments to the tender notice and give more time to interested companies to evaluate the assets.

The 30-year concession contract will demand investments of 2.68bn reais (US$540mn).

With a total extension of around 433km, the highways connect São Sebastião do Paraíso and Três Corações, crossing 22 municipalities in the state.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Brazil seeks help to structure concessions for 770km of highways

Brazil seeks help to structure concessions for 770km of highways

The government wants to offer concessions of three highways in Rio Grande do Sul state.

Minas Gerais state signs US$1bn Belo Horizonte beltway contract

Minas Gerais state signs US$1bn Belo Horizonte beltway contract

The construction, operation and maintenance contract was signed with Italian firm INC.

Brazil postpones introduction of new law on tenders

Brazil postpones introduction of new law on tenders

Spotlight: Brazil's plans to curb govt spending and support investment

Spotlight: Brazil's plans to curb govt spending and support investment

São Paulo state publishes date for auction of US$2bn rail PPP

São Paulo state publishes date for auction of US$2bn rail PPP

The LatAm M&A landscape: Gradual rise in deals on the horizon

The LatAm M&A landscape: Gradual rise in deals on the horizon

Brazil streetlighting PPPs seen to have room for growth despite rising risk

Brazil streetlighting PPPs seen to have room for growth despite rising risk

Brazil's new-look investment partnerships program

Brazil's new-look investment partnerships program

Brazil to encourage more state-run banks to structure concessions, PPPs

Brazil to encourage more state-run banks to structure concessions, PPPs

Spotlight: Brazil's new law on tenders

Spotlight: Brazil's new law on tenders

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Votorantim Cimentos S.A.  (Votorantim Cimentos)
  • Votorantim Cimentos S.A. is a Brazilian producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and mortars for industrial clients. The firm has 40 production units in the country. Outside Bra...
  • Company: Lajes Logística S.A.  (Lajes Logística)
  • Lajes Logistica S.A. is a Brazilian logistics company controlled by Brazilian firm Sipasa Participações S.A (70%). In 2011 it obtained approval to build the Lajes port terminal ...
  • Company: Coesa Engenharia Ltda.  (Coesa)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Suzano S.A.  (Suzano Papel e Celulose)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Valor da Logística Integrada S.A.  (VLI)
  • Brazilian Valor da Logística Integrada S.A. (VLI) is a logistics operator that controls ports, terminals and more than 10,000km of railroads in Brazil serving the industrial, st...

Latest news

Colombian power sector on edge over regulatory risk

Colombian power sector on edge over regulatory risk

Brazil takes action to give rail segment a boost

Brazil takes action to give rail segment a boost

Chile's Tarapacá land auction draws single bidder

Chile's Tarapacá land auction draws single bidder

How close is Brazil to a reduction in interest rates?

How close is Brazil to a reduction in interest rates?

Privatization of São Paulo water utility runs into opposition

Privatization of São Paulo water utility runs into opposition