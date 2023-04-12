Brazil’s Minas Gerais state has set a new auction date for the concession of the Varginha - Furnas highways lot.

The auction will be held May 25 on the São Paulo stock exchange, the state’s department of infrastructure and mobility (Seinfra) said in a statement. The deadline for submitting bids is May 22.

The auction was originally planned for March, but the state government postponed it to make adjustments to the tender notice and give more time to interested companies to evaluate the assets.

The 30-year concession contract will demand investments of 2.68bn reais (US$540mn).

With a total extension of around 433km, the highways connect São Sebastião do Paraíso and Três Corações, crossing 22 municipalities in the state.