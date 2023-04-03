Minas Gerais state signs US$1bn Belo Horizonte beltway contract
Brazil’s Minas Gerais state said it signed a 30-year contract with Italian firm INC for the construction, operation and maintenance of the Belo Horizonte beltway.
The project will demand investments of 5.07bn reais (US$1bn) and is the biggest PPP contract in the state’s history.
The company won the contract in an auction in August to build the 100km beltway.
The expectation is that works will begin in the middle of 2024, the state government said in a statement.
Minas Gerais will contribute 3.07bn reais to the project with the funds coming from the compensation deal it signed in 2021 with Brazilian mining giant Vale for the Brumadinho mining disaster.
The tailings dam collapse occurred in January 2019, killing nearly 300 people and causing widespread environmental damage. Vale agreed to pay 37.7bn reais in compensation to the local authorities.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Ecopistas plans to raise US$230mn for São Paulo highway works
The Ecorodovias unit will issue debentures to finance works on the Ayrton Senna-Carvalho Pinto highway.
US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train won't receive public funds
The government has no interest in this project, BNamericas was told.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: First state railway of Mato Grosso
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Porto Central (Central Port) - Espírito Santo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Campos Gerais International Airport
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: 20 de Setembro international airport
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Expansion of SP-088 Pedro Eroles (Mogi - Dutra) highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: New Via Dutra highway concession (Road BR-116/465/101/SP/RJ Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Metro de Porto Alegre (MetrôPoa) - Phase 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: EF-118 railway (Rio-Vitória)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Railway EF-317 (Alcântara/MA - Açailandia/MA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Presidente Franco-Porto Meira (Foz de Iguazú) second international bridge - Brazil-Paraguay Integration Bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consultoria Paulista de Estudos Ambientais (CPEA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Suzano S.A. (Suzano Papel e Celulose)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Valor da Logística Integrada S.A. (VLI)
-
Brazilian Valor da Logística Integrada S.A. (VLI) is a logistics operator that controls ports, terminals and more than 10,000km of railroads in Brazil serving the industrial, st...
- Company: Consbem Construções e Comércio Ltda. (Consbem)
-
Consbem Construções e Comércio Ltda. is a Brazilian infrastructure firm founded in 1989. It has technical expertise in projects related to airports, metro rail systems, sanitati...
- Company: Ecorodovias Infraestructura e Logistica S.A. (EcoRodovias)
-
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística (EcoRodovias) is a Brazilian highway concessionaire and logistics services provider. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages the Ecovia...
- Company: Toniolo, Busnello S.A. - Túneis, Terraplenagens e Pavimentações (TBSA)
-
The Brazilian construction company A Toniolo, Busnello has been involved in the infrastructure sector since 1945. The firm provides engineering services in areas such as tunnel,...
- Company: Construcap CCPS Engenharia e Comércio S.A. (Construcap)
-
Construcap CCPS Engenharia e Comércio S.A. has been active in the Brazilian market for nearly 70 years and is one of the country's largest engineering, procurement and construct...
- Company: FLSmidth Brasil
-
FLSmidth Ltda (FLSmidth Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of FL midth & Co, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headqua...