Brazil’s Minas Gerais state said it signed a 30-year contract with Italian firm INC for the construction, operation and maintenance of the Belo Horizonte beltway.

The project will demand investments of 5.07bn reais (US$1bn) and is the biggest PPP contract in the state’s history.

The company won the contract in an auction in August to build the 100km beltway.

The expectation is that works will begin in the middle of 2024, the state government said in a statement.

Minas Gerais will contribute 3.07bn reais to the project with the funds coming from the compensation deal it signed in 2021 with Brazilian mining giant Vale for the Brumadinho mining disaster.

The tailings dam collapse occurred in January 2019, killing nearly 300 people and causing widespread environmental damage. Vale agreed to pay 37.7bn reais in compensation to the local authorities.