MINEM authorizes financial transfer of over 148mn soles to apply the Electricity Bonus
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Minem statement
The Ministry of Energy and Mines (Minem) authorized the financial transfer of up to 148,946,130.00 soles to electricity distribution companies for the application of the Electricity Bonus, for the benefit of residential users in vulnerable situations in various regions of the country, according to Ministerial Resolution No. 091-2023-MINEM/DM.
The financial transfer will be charged to the sector's budget, approved this year.
The norm states that the Electricity Bonus consists of the exceptional, temporary one-time granting of a monetary subsidy for electricity supply of up to an amount of 30 soles, spread three electric service bills for up to 10 soles.
This measure is intended to ensure that a sector of the population can cover payments of their electricity bills, registered in the three months after the enactment of the law and that are subject to claims.
In addition, this subsidy will apply to residential users of the aforementioned public service, included in various rate options, which have an average consumption of up to 100 kilowatts hours per month during the period from August 2021 to July 2022.
Also included as recipients of this bonus are residential users who have unconventional rural electrical systems supplied with autonomous photovoltaic supply (solar panels), and those with collective provisional supplies sold in blocks (group of homes without individual meters).
Among the 29 electricity distribution companies that received part of this amount are: Empresa Regional de Servicio Público de Electricidad del Centro S.A., Empresa Regional de Servicio Público de Electricidad Electro Norte Medio S.A. - Hidrandina S.A, Enel Distribución Perú S.A.A., Empresa Regional de Servicio Público de Electricidad del Sur Este S.A.A. - Electro Sur Este S.A.A., among others.
