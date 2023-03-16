MINEM signs agreements to begin construction of new natural gas networks in 11 regions of the country
With the aim of continuing to promote the Massification of Natural Gas for the benefit of thousands of families, the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) and five concessionaire companies signed agreements to start the construction of prioritized natural gas network projects, within the framework the Plan "Con Punche Perú" and the "Annual Promotions Program 2023" of the Energy Social Inclusion Fund (FISE).
At the ceremony in the presence of Minister Oscar Vera Gargurevich, the Agreements were signed with the representatives of the companies Calidda, Contugas, Quavii, Gasnorp and Petroperú, with the commitment to build more than 1,000 kilometers of distribution networks to reach more than 75 thousand homes during 2023.
The investments will be financed with the S/ 491 million that MINEM transferred to FISE, as part of the "Con Punche Perú" plan; which will make it possible to extend the massification process of natural gas in the regions of Piura, La Libertad, Cajamarca, Lambayeque, Áncash, Ica, Lima, Callao, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna.
Minister Vera highlighted the joint efforts between the State and the private sector to ensure that more Peruvians have access to the benefits of natural gas, an energy source that can generate monthly savings of more than 40% compared to conventional LPG gas. , and 70% compared to thermal baths or electrical appliances.
He also mentioned that these works will generate up to 15,000 direct jobs in the construction of natural gas networks, and highlighted the synergy achieved with the private sector as a strategic ally in the challenge of bringing this energy to more Peruvians.
He added that the FISE 2023 Annual Promotions Program has allocated more than S/ 24 million for the BonoGas Program, in order to connect more than 205,060 homes, 504 buildings and farms, 754 social institutions, 8,376 MYPES and build more than 300 km of natural gas networks in 11 regions of the country.
Likewise, he highlighted that MINEM has allocated resources from FISE, for the sum of S/ 150 million for the development of the special infrastructure project for the massification of natural gas in the interior regions of the country that includes Ayacucho, Ucayali, Cusco, Apurímac , Huancavelica, Junín and Puno; where the construction of 240 km of networks has been planned and serve more than 11 thousand potential families.
On behalf of the concessionaires, Miguel Maal Pacini, General Manager of Gasnorp, expressed his satisfaction for working together with the government to expand the mass use of natural gas and stated that the goal is to serve 10 million Peruvians nationwide, in the medium term, through the joint efforts of the public and private sectors.
Also participating in the ceremony were the Vice Minister of Hydrocarbons, Enrique Bisetti, the General Director of Hydrocarbons, Carlo De Los Santos, the Chairman of the Board of Petroperú, Carlos Vives Suárez, and the representatives of the concessionaires Martín Mejía del Carpio (Calidda) and Walter Sciutto (Contugas).
