Ministry of Energy signs contracts to support the National Electric Power Transmission Program
Statement of the Presidency of the Republic
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
Erik Tejada, head of the Secretary of Energy and also interim manager of the National Electric Power Company (ENEE), signed contracts with the companies Equipos Industriales and ELECNOR to support the National Electric Power Transmission Program.
In addition, with the support that the Inter-American Development Bank will give to said program, more than 1,500 million lempiras will be invested with which more than 15 electrical substations will be built and expanded in the northern and central areas of Honduras.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Honduras)
Shoals Technologies Group Awarded 53.4 MWdc Honduras Solar Project
“We’re proud to partner with CIHESA to supply our BLA system for the San José solar project in Honduras,” said Ben Macias, Senior Vice President of...
Panama driving Central America power demand
Central America's grid operator updates planning outlook.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Puerto de Tuxpan wave energy project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Oitis 21 wind farm (Oitis wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Santa Cruz Rolugi thermoelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Lomas de Taltal wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Novo Oriente Solar I Photovoltaic Plant (Novo Oriente Solar Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Novo Oriente Solar II Photovoltaic Plant (Novo Oriente Solar Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Novo Oriente Solar IV Photovoltaic Plant (Novo Oriente Solar Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Novo Oriente Solar V Photovoltaic Plant (Novo Oriente Solar Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Novo Oriente Solar VI Photovoltaic Plant (Novo Oriente Solar Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Tucano XVI wind farm (Tucano wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Capital Energético Mexicano (CEM)