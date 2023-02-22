Honduras
Press Release

Ministry of Energy signs contracts to support the National Electric Power Transmission Program

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Contract Awarded Tenders Substations Transmission Lines
Ministry of Energy signs contracts to support the National Electric Power Transmission Program

Statement of the Presidency of the Republic

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Erik Tejada, head of the Secretary of Energy and also interim manager of the National Electric Power Company (ENEE), signed contracts with the companies Equipos Industriales and ELECNOR to support the National Electric Power Transmission Program.

In addition, with the support that the Inter-American Development Bank will give to said program, more than 1,500 million lempiras will be invested with which more than 15 electrical substations will be built and expanded in the northern and central areas of Honduras.


