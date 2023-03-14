Peru
Press Release

MMG: Las Bambas Update

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Copper Social conflicts

Press Release by MMG

March 13, 2023

This announcement is made by MMG Limited (MMG or the Company) pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Listing Rules) and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules). 

The Company refers to its previous announcement on 10 February 2023 regarding copper production at its Las Bambas operation. 

The Company welcomes the removal of roadblocks in the Velille district, which had disrupted logistics transport. Transportation of concentrate recommenced on 11 March 2023 (Peru time) and site operations are returning to full capacity. 

Following the resumption of concentrate transport, Las Bambas will work to progressively reduce stockpiles of copper concentrate held on site. 

The Company continues to work closely with communities along the Southern Road Corridor to reach enduring agreements to maintain supply and export logistics. 

The Company’s first priority remains the health, safety and security of all employees, contractors and community members.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Peru)

Suspension of restrictions on labor outsourcing deals blow to Peruvian govt

Suspension of restrictions on labor outsourcing deals blow to Peruvian govt

Labor outsourcing was banned by government decree in August and was expected to have serious impacts on the mining industry, but Indecopi has decid...

How the LatAm logistics sector will build on the e-commerce boom

How the LatAm logistics sector will build on the e-commerce boom

BNamericas talks to Ignacio Oliverio, DHL Supply Chain director of transport for Peru, Argentina and Chile, about the sector's transformation and t...

Latest economic figures suggest Peru to face tough H2

Latest economic figures suggest Peru to face tough H2

Espinar: Coporaque representatives halt protest after reaching agreements with Las Bambas

Espinar: Coporaque representatives halt protest after reaching agreements with Las Bambas

Peru urged to bolster private sector confidence

Peru urged to bolster private sector confidence

How mining risks could escalate after Peru's regional elections

How mining risks could escalate after Peru's regional elections

Central Bank raises the reference interest rate to 7.00%

Central Bank raises the reference interest rate to 7.00%

Peru's capital market at risk after ruling on pension withdrawals

Peru's capital market at risk after ruling on pension withdrawals

Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 1 of the ONP due to threat of indefinite strike

Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 1 of the ONP due to threat of indefinite strike

Companies investing in climate risk mitigation will reap rewards – analyst

Companies investing in climate risk mitigation will reap rewards – analyst

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

  • Project: Block X
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 21 hours ago

Other companies

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Occidental Petroleum Corp.  (Oxy)
  • Occidental Petroleum (Oxy) is a US oil and gas E&P company and chemical manufacturer. It operates in three business segments: oil and gas, chemical, and midstream and marketing....
  • Company: Consorcio Interventor RegioTram de Occidente
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: SalfaCorp S.A.  (SalfaCorp)
  • SalfaCorp, Chile's largest construction firm, is engaged in the development and management of engineering, construction and assembly projects, and the investment in commercial r...
  • Company: Activos Mineros S.A.C.  (AMSAC)
  • Activos Mineros is a Peruvian state company under private law created in 2006 and which operates under the National Fund for the Financing of State Business Activity (FONAFE). T...
  • Company: Mitsui & Co., Ltd.  (Mitsui & Co.)
  • Mitsui & Co. Ltd. is a Japanese trading company that provides marketing, financing, logistics, process development, risk management, and digital transformation services for comp...

Latest news

Asian groups flock to Guyana utility scale solar, storage call

Asian groups flock to Guyana utility scale solar, storage call

2 major Mexican infra projects not at risk after June elections

2 major Mexican infra projects not at risk after June elections

Chile’s Sonda looking at new fiber PPPs with Brazilian states

Chile’s Sonda looking at new fiber PPPs with Brazilian states

Brazil's Galvani to invest over US$100mn in fertilizer production

Brazil's Galvani to invest over US$100mn in fertilizer production

SVB fallout seen to have minimal effects on Latin America

SVB fallout seen to have minimal effects on Latin America