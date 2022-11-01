MODEC awarded FEED contract for ExxonMobil’s “Uaru” project in Guyana
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Contract Awarded Oil sands Shallow waters Upstream Company Drilling rigs Services for Companies Offshore Natural Gas Upstream Location Mexican Mix Deepwater WTI Crude oil Coalbed methane Heavy oil Shale Oil Tight gas Type of hydrocarbons Geological mapping / Surveys Subsea Onshore Shale gas
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.